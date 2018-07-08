शहर चुनें

बर्थडे स्पेशल: 'प्रिंस ऑफ कोलकाता' की ट्विटर वॉल पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता, वीरू ने किया 'स्पेशल विश'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 08 Jul 2018 10:49 AM IST
टीम इंडिया पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली आज अपना 46वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। 8 जुलाई को कोलकाता में जन्मे इस महान क्रिकेटर ने क्रिकेट के कई बेहतरीन रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किए हैं। फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर दादा का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं, तो वहीं मैदान के कई सितारों ने भी अनोखे अंदाज में 'प्रिंस ऑफ कोलकाता' को बर्थडे विश किया।
वहीं टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर खिलाड़ी रवींद्र जड़ेजा ने अपनी ट्विटर वॉल पर लिखा, 'हैप्पी बर्थडे सौरव गांगुली..एक ऐसे कप्तान जिन्होंने सिखाया कि मुश्किल चुनौतियों में भी जीत हासिल की जा सकताी है।'



वहीं टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने गांगुली की बल्लेबाजी, गेंदबाजी, उनके स्टाइल से लेकर डांस और आक्रामक अंदाज की भी जमकर तारीफ की।

टीम इंडिया के लिए बहुत कम मैच खेले स्पिन गेंदबाज प्रज्ञान ओझा ने सौरव गांगुली को बर्थडे विश करते हुए एक ट्वीट किया।

 

