Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly. The Captain Who Put The Much Needed Aggression In Team India & Made Them Believe That You Can Win No Matter How Difficult The Situations Are. This Pic Is Etched Into The Heart Of All Cricket Fans. Thank You Dada For Such Memories🙏#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/yYvWwtI4ZA— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) July 7, 2018
Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018
Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended)
Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out
Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching
To a wonderful man,
#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ytk8zaGTcy
Wishing you a very happy birthday and best of health dada! @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/z4t4eoO0If— Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2018
