VIDEO: दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने दी क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं, सचिन बने सांता, रोहित को आई बेटी की याद

Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one. pic.twitter.com/jZI32o9jOj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2020
Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving.
Merry Christmas to all and happy holidays! Miss you my girls @ritssajdeh 🎄 pic.twitter.com/wNetCHdJ6A— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 25, 2020
Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness, satisfaction and good success. Stay healthy & safe in 2021.. Merry Christmas to all 🎄🌲🤶 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/uE6vk0rPM0— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 25, 2020
Wishing all of you a Christmas filled with whole lot of fun and cheer. MERRY CHRISTMAS!! pic.twitter.com/2LwekbWi5x— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 25, 2020