VIDEO: दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने दी क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं, सचिन बने सांता, रोहित को आई बेटी की याद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 05:02 PM IST
सचिन तेंदुलकर
सचिन तेंदुलकर - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
पूरे विश्व में 25 दिसंबर को क्रिसमस का त्यौहार बड़े धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है। इस खास मौके पर महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर, रोहित शर्मा, सहित तमाम दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपने चाहने वालों को क्रिसमस की बधाईयां दी हैं। इस कड़ी में सचिन ने एक शानदार वीडियो ट्वीट किया है, जिसमें वो खुद सांता क्लॉज बने हुए हैं और फैंस को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। 
वहीं, टीम इंडिया के हिटमैन रोहित शर्मा ने पत्नी रितिका और बेटी समायरा की प्यारी सी तस्वीर ट्वीट करके उन्हें क्रिसमस की बधाई दी है और लिखा है-मिस यू माई गर्ल। बता दें कि रोहित इस समय ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर सिडनी में आइसोलेशन में अपना समय बिता रहे हैं। ऐसी संभावना है कि वे तीसरे टेस्ट मैच से टीम के साथ जुड़ जाएंगे। 
 
इन खिलाड़ियों ने भी दी क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं
cricket cricket news national sachin tendulkar merry christmas wishes 2020 merry christmas rohit sharma ritika sajdeh
