Rohit Sharma Birthday: युवराज सिंह ने शेयर किया रोहित शर्मा के डांस का वीडियो, रितिका का रोमांटिक पोस्ट

Happy birthday brothaman 🎂 from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come 💪🏻 hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love 🤗❤️@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uzRtZO6eiL— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2023
Here's wishing the captain of #MenInBlue, Rohit Sharma, a very Happy Birthday! 🇮🇳🥳— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2023
Have a great day, Hitman! 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #TeamIndia @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/pTTgctwHy7
Rohit Sharma - who turns 36 today - was the first Indian to score an ODI century at the WACA, punishing the Aussies for an unbeaten 171 batting first in 2016— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 30, 2023
WATCH: https://t.co/6W473nkzqe pic.twitter.com/rIkFWE9Wt5
Rohit Sharma, have a great year. If my small birthday day wish comes true, India will have both WTC and World Cup titles. Great cricketer, wonderful human. #HappyBirthday @ImRo45— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2023
4️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ intl. matches— BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2023
1️⃣7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ intl. runs
4️⃣3️⃣ intl. hundreds 💯
Only cricketer to score Three ODI double hundreds 🫡🫡
Here’s wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45, a very happy birthday 🎂 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uNV9VbEUFb
To मुंबईचा राजा, our skipper, आपला 𝗥𝗼, sab ka Hitman: here’s to a journey of a lifetime and so much more to come. 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2023
Happy birthday, @ImRo45. 🥳🥹#OneFamily #HappyBirthdayRohit #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Km3W60zHEW
