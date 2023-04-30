{"_id":"644e17f072208cd57d05ea2d","slug":"rohit-sharma-birthday-wife-ritika-yuvraj-singh-harbhajan-singh-many-wished-team-india-captain-on-his-birthday-2023-04-30","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Rohit Sharma Birthday: युवराज सिंह ने शेयर किया रोहित शर्मा के डांस का वीडियो, रितिका का रोमांटिक पोस्ट","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"क्रिकेट न्यूज़","slug":"cricket-news"}}

विस्तार

Happy birthday brothaman 🎂 from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come 💪🏻 hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love 🤗❤️@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uzRtZO6eiL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma - who turns 36 today - was the first Indian to score an ODI century at the WACA, punishing the Aussies for an unbeaten 171 batting first in 2016



WATCH: https://t.co/6W473nkzqe pic.twitter.com/rIkFWE9Wt5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma, have a great year. If my small birthday day wish comes true, India will have both WTC and World Cup titles. Great cricketer, wonderful human. #HappyBirthday @ImRo45 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2023

4️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ intl. matches

1️⃣7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ intl. runs

4️⃣3️⃣ intl. hundreds 💯

Only cricketer to score Three ODI double hundreds 🫡🫡



Here’s wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45, a very happy birthday 🎂 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uNV9VbEUFb — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2023

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा रविवार (30 अप्रैल) को 36 साल के हो गए। 2007 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में डेब्यू करने वाले रोहित अभी अपनी आईपीएल टीम मुंबई इंडियंस के साथ हैं। रविवार को ही मुंबई का सामना होमग्राउंड वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से होगा। दोनों टीमों के बीच आईपीएल का 1000वां मैच खेला जाएगा। रोहित को बर्थडे पर काफी बधाई संदेश मिल रहे हैं।रोहित की पत्नी रितिका सजदेह ने सोशल मीडिया पर रोमांटिक पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने तीन तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए लिखा, "पूरी दुनिया में मेरे पसंदीदा लड़के को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। मेरे मार्गदर्शक, मेरे सबसे अच्छे दोस्त, वह व्यक्ति जो मुझे दुनिया में किसी और से ज्यादा हंसाता है और मेरे हमेशा के सफर के साथी, हम आपसे प्यार करते हैं।''भारत के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह ने रोहित को खास अंदाज में बधाई दी। उन्होंने रोहित के पुराने फोटो और क्लिप को मिलाकर एक वीडियो बनाया। युवराज ने वीडियो के बैकग्राउंड में अल्लू अर्जुन के फिल्म पुष्पा के मशहूर गाने 'ऊं अंटावा' को रखा है। इसमें रोहित अलग-अलग अंदाज में डांस करते नजर आ रहे हैं।युवराज ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- हैप्पी बर्थडे भाई। जब मैं पहली बार आपसे मिला था तब आप टीम में एक युवा थे और अब टीम की कमान संभाल रहे हैं। आपने अच्छा काम किया है और आपको इस बात पर गर्व महसूस करना चाहिए कि आप कहां तक पहुंचे हैं। उम्मीद है कि आप ढेर सारे रन बनाएंगे। इस कई ट्रॉफी घर में लेकर आएंगे। ढेर सारा प्यार।''