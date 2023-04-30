Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Rohit Sharma Birthday Wife Ritika Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh many wished Team India captain on his birthday

Rohit Sharma Birthday: युवराज सिंह ने शेयर किया रोहित शर्मा के डांस का वीडियो, रितिका का रोमांटिक पोस्ट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: रोहित राज Updated Sun, 30 Apr 2023 01:06 PM IST
सार

भारत के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह ने रोहित को खास अंदाज में बधाई दी। उन्होंने रोहित के पुराने फोटो और क्लिप को मिलाकर एक वीडियो बनाया।

Rohit Sharma Birthday Wife Ritika Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh many wished Team India captain on his birthday
रोहित शर्मा, समायरा, रितिका और युवराज सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा रविवार (30 अप्रैल) को 36 साल के हो गए। 2007 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में डेब्यू करने वाले रोहित अभी अपनी आईपीएल टीम मुंबई इंडियंस के साथ हैं। रविवार को ही मुंबई का सामना होमग्राउंड वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से होगा। दोनों टीमों के बीच आईपीएल का 1000वां मैच खेला जाएगा। रोहित को बर्थडे पर काफी बधाई संदेश मिल रहे हैं।


रोहित की पत्नी रितिका सजदेह ने सोशल मीडिया पर रोमांटिक पोस्ट किया। उन्होंने तीन तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए लिखा, "पूरी दुनिया में मेरे पसंदीदा लड़के को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। मेरे मार्गदर्शक, मेरे सबसे अच्छे दोस्त, वह व्यक्ति जो मुझे दुनिया में किसी और से ज्यादा हंसाता है और मेरे हमेशा के सफर के साथी, हम आपसे प्यार करते हैं।''

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)



युवराज का मजेदार पोस्ट
भारत के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह ने रोहित को खास अंदाज में बधाई दी। उन्होंने रोहित के पुराने फोटो और क्लिप को मिलाकर एक वीडियो बनाया। युवराज ने वीडियो के बैकग्राउंड में अल्लू अर्जुन के फिल्म पुष्पा के मशहूर गाने 'ऊं अंटावा' को रखा है। इसमें रोहित अलग-अलग अंदाज में डांस करते नजर आ रहे हैं।
 

युवराज ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- हैप्पी बर्थडे भाई। जब मैं पहली बार आपसे मिला था तब आप टीम में एक युवा थे और अब टीम की कमान संभाल रहे हैं। आपने अच्छा काम किया है और आपको इस बात पर गर्व महसूस करना चाहिए कि आप कहां तक पहुंचे हैं। उम्मीद है कि आप ढेर सारे रन बनाएंगे। इस कई ट्रॉफी घर में लेकर आएंगे। ढेर सारा प्यार।''

रोहित को इन टीमों और खिलाड़ियों ने भी विश किया:
 
 
 
 
