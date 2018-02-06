अपना शहर चुनें

50 लाख लेकर भी BCCI से नाराज राहुल द्रविड़, सहयोगी स्टाफ के लिए रखी यह बड़ी मांग

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 02:56 PM IST
rahul dravid unsatisfied with disparity in prize money for supporting staff by bcci
राहुल द्रविड़ - फोटो : BCCI
भारत की अंडर-19 टीम को विश्व विजेता बनाने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ ने बीसीसीआई के एक फैसले पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। दरअसल वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के बाद बीसीसीआई ने कोच, खिलाड़ी और सहयोगी स्टाफ के लिए जिस ईनामी राशि की घोषणा की थी, उसे लेकर राहुल द्रविड़ ने सख्त ऐतराज जताया है।

टीम इंडिया की युवा ब्रिगेड का जोरदार स्वागत होने के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जब द्रविड़ से पूछा गया कि कोच और सहयोगी स्टाफ को मिलने वाली ईनामी राशि में इतना अंतर क्यों है? तो इस सवाल पर राहुल ने खामोशी से अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की। अंडर-19 क्रिकेट टीम के सहयोगी स्टाफ में फील्डिंग कोच अभय शर्मा और बॉलिंग कोच पारस म्हाम्ब्रे भी शामिल हैं।
rahul dravid bcci under19 world cup

