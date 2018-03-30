शहर चुनें

VIDEO: IPL में CSK की वापसी को लेकर बोलते-बोलते भावुक हुए धोनी, पानी पीकर हुए चुप

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 06:34 PM IST
एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी - फोटो : File
आईपीएल सीजन 11 शुरू होने पर बस कुछ ही दिन ही रह गए हैं और सभी टीमें अपनी-अपनी तैयारियों में जुट गई हैं। इस बार के सीजन में राजस्थान रॉयल्स और चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स दो साल का बैन खत्म कर के लौट रही हैं। इस बीच महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें वह एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान अपनी टीम की वापसी पर बोल रहे हैं और बोलते-बोलते भावुक हो जाते हैं। 
बताया जा रहा है कि यह कार्यक्रम चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का ही है और इस दौरान उन्होंने वहां मौजूद लोगों से बात की। धोनी ने कहा, 'मैं दो साल तक पुणे सुपरजाइंट्स की ओर से खेला लेकिन सही मायनों में मेरे लिए खुशी का वो पल तब आया जब मैं फिर उस टीम में वापस लौटा, जिसकी टीम शीट मेरे हाथों में हो।'

उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'जब मैंने टी20 खेलना शुरू किया तब से टीम इंडिया की ओर से खेल रहा हूं। इसके बाद में 8 साल तक आईपीएल में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स की ओर से खेला। इसलिए खुद को यलो ड्रेस में देखना मेरे लिए बहुत भावुक पल है।'  

देखिए वीडियो-
 

 

ms dhoni ipl 2018 csk

