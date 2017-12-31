क्रिकेट जगत में 'द वॉल' के नाम से मशहूर टीम इंडिया के महान बल्लेबाज राहुल द्रविड के जितने फैंस भारत में ही उतने ही उनके मुरीद पाकिस्तान में भी हैं। यह बात तब सामने आई जब पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी मोहम्मद हफीज ने राहुल द्रविड के साथ अपनी सेल्फी ट्विटर पर शेयर की।
द्रविड और हफीज की मुलाकात न्यूजीलैंड जाते वक्त फ्लाइट में हुई। दोनों ही खिलाड़ी अपने-अपने देश की अंडर-19 टीम के साथ वर्ल्ड कप में शामिल होने के लिए न्यूजीलैंड गए हैं। बता दें कि 13 जनवरी से न्यूजीलैंड में अंडर-19 विश्व कप खेला जाना है।
हफिज ने द्रविड के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ‘एक शख्स के साथ मुलाकात, जिसे क्रिकेट में ‘द वॉल’ कहा जाता है। राहुल भाई से जब भी क्रिकेट की बात करो हमेशा आपके लिए सामने खड़े होंगे। वो एक महान इंसान हैं। आपके साथ मैदान पर खेलना बेहद सम्मानजनक रहा। हमेशा आपसे मिलकर खुशी होती है। खुदा आपको लंबी उम्र दे।’
राहुल द्रविड उन चुनिंदा खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं, जिन्हें पूरी दुनिया में क्रिकेट फैंस से प्यार मिला है। द्रविड ने अपनी बैटिंग की वजह से ही नहीं बल्कि अपने स्वभाव से भी काफी सम्मान हासिल किया है। इसका सबसे पूख्ता सबित तब मिला जब हफिज और द्रविड की तस्वीर पर पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेट फैंस ने राहुल की जमकर तारीफ की।
Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY
