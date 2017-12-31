Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017