INDvSL: राहुल ने बताया रिकॉर्ड शतक से पहले रोहित शर्मा से बीच पिच पर क्या बातें हुईं

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 09:14 AM IST
kl rahul says rohit sharma to hit double century in indore t20i

रोहित शर्माPC: BCCI

टीम इंडिया ने रोहित शर्मा (118) के आतिशी रिकॉर्ड शतक और केएल राहुल (89) व रिस्ट स्पिनर्स के कमाल के प्रदर्शनों की बदौलत श्रीलंका को दूसरे टी20 इंटरनेशनल में 88 रन से हरा दिया। इंदौर के होलकर स्टेडियम पर रिकॉर्ड्स से भरे इस मैच में जीत दर्ज करके टीम इंडिया ने तीन मैचों की सीरीज 2-0 से अपने नाम की। रोहित शर्मा को शतक बनाते हुए देखने वाले राहुल ने मैच के बाद एक बड़ा राज खोला।
केएल राहुल ने मैच के बाद कहा, 'रोहित की बल्लेबाजी को कोई मात नहीं दे सकता। मैं वहां खड़ा था और अपने आप से कह रहा था कि वाह भाई! आप इस तरह छक्के नहीं जमा सकते।'

इसके बाद अपनी पारी के बारे में बात करते हुए राहुल ने कहा, 'मेरे ख्याल से पहले 6 ओवर मेरे लिए जरूरी थे। हम अपने आप को समय देना चाहते थे ताकि पिच को भांपने के बाद अपना नैसर्गिक खेल खेलें। हमने अच्छी लय हासिल की और फिर दमदार शॉट्स लगाए। हमारी योजना थी कि परिस्थिति को पहले 6 ओवर में परखेंगे क्योंकि हमें पता था कि रोहित जैसे दमदार शॉट खेलने वाले बल्लेबाज टीम में मौजूद हैं।'

कर्नाटक के बल्लेबाज राहुल ने रोहित शर्मा से हुई बातचीत का राज भी खोला। उन्होंने कहा, '11वें ओवर में हमने कुछ डॉट्स गेंदे खेली। मैंने तब रोहित से कहा कि एक और दोहरा शतक जमा सकते हैं तो वो मुस्कुरा दिए। उन्हें इसकी कोई चिंता नहीं थी। उन्हें शतक के बाद यह एहसास तक नहीं था कि आगे टीम के गेंदबाज क्या करेंगे।'
