जेपी ड्यूमिनी ने एक ही ओवर में मारे 37 रन, गेंदबाज ने भी बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 08:27 PM IST
JP Duminy hits 37 runs in an over
जेपी ड्यूमिनी - फोटो : File
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज जेपी ड्यूमिनी ने घरेलू वन-डे क्रिकेट में एक ही ओवर में 37 रन जड़कर अपने नाम एक नया कीर्तिमान रच दिया है। बुधवार को ड्यूमिनी ने मोमेंटम कप में केप कोबरा की ओर से खेलते हुए यह कारनामा किया। उन्होंने इस मैच में 37 बॉल पर 70 रन की तूफानी पारी खेली। 

ड्यूमिनी ने ईडी लेई के ओवर में 5 छक्के जड़े, जबकि पांचवीं बॉल पर 2 रन लिए। बता दें कि इस ओवर में लेई ने एक बॉल भी फेंकी, जिसमें उन्होंने चौका मारा। 

नाइट्स और केप कोबरा के बीच खेले गए इस मैच नाइट्स ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 50 ओवर में 239/9 रन बनाए। 240 रन का पीछा करने उतरी केप कोबरा की शुरुआत बेहद मजबूत रही और ओपनर्स के बीच 80 रन की साझेदारी हुई। 

ड्यूमिनी के साथ ही लेई के नाम भी इस मैच में एक रिकॉर्ड बन गया। दरअसल लेई अब एक ओवर में सबसे ज्यादा रन देने वाले गेंदबाज बन गए हैं। उनसे पहले एक ओवर में सबसे ज्यादा रन देने का रिकॉर्ड बांग्लादेश के गेंदबाज अलाउद्दीन बाबू के नाम है। बाबू ने एक ओवर में 39 रन दिए थे। 
