IPL रिटेंशन LIVE: आठों फ्रैंजाइजी ने इन खिलाड़ियों को किया रिटेन, धोनी 'थाला' की घर वापसी

We are glad to announce the new head coach for us in IPL 2018 and it is none other than the legend @punterheads Ricky Ponting. #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/i07ArC5it1 — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018

You'll get to see of mighty @Tipo_Morris because has we have retained him! #DilDilliHai @StarSportsIndia IPL Retention Event pic.twitter.com/FYZVvnvgOr — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018

The final retention of the evening for us is the young and talented #ShreyasIyer. #DilDilliHai @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/mxNqDI1N5n — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018

.@ChennaiIPL retain their Super Kings at the Vivo #IPLRetention, and here they are! pic.twitter.com/VN96MSDDvm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2018

We have retained our deadly duo 🔥, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar!

We hope you all are as kicked as us, because we’re knocking our socks off! 😆



We now also have 3 RTMs to use in the auction. #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/vWigwP7duS — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 4, 2018

Part-time singer, full-time entertainer! 🎤🕺

When @Russell12A is on song, there are very few who hit the ball as cleanly as he does. 💥



THE VERSATILE ALL-ROUNDER IS A KNIGHT, AGAIN! Welcome back! 💜#AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #VivoIPLRetention #Retained pic.twitter.com/GqHaYdspDn — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 4, 2018

Accurate with the ball & explosive with the bat! 🏏💥



That's our very own, @SunilPNarine74 for you! An integral part of the #KnightRiders family for the last 7 years, he will don the #KKR colours once again in @IPL! Welcome back! 💜#AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #VivoIPLRetention pic.twitter.com/SfAh6Sdxds — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 4, 2018