IPL रिटेंशन LIVE: आठों फ्रैंजाइजी ने इन खिलाड़ियों को किया रिटेन, धोनी 'थाला' की घर वापसी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 07:36 PM IST
IPL 2018 - फोटो : File
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 11वें सीजन की रिटेंशन पॉलिसी गुरुवार को मुंबई में शुरू हो गई है। दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने विकेटकीपर रिषभ पंत, श्रेयस अय्यर और दक्षिण अफ्रीकी ऑलराउंडर क्रिस मॉरिश को रिटेन कर लिया है। साथ ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग को हेड कोच नियुक्त किया है।

मुंबई इंडियंस ने कप्तान रोहित शर्मा, हार्दिक पांड्या और जसप्रीत बुमराह को रिटेन किया है। 

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने एम एस धोनी, सुरेश रैना और रवींद्र जडेजा को रिटेन किया है। 

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने अक्ष र पटेल को रिटेन किया। 

कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने सुनील नरेन और आंद्रे रसेल को रिटेन किया। 

राजस्थान रॉयलस ने स्टीव स्मिथ को रिटेन किया। 

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स ने विराट कोहली, एबी डीविलियर्स और सरफराज खान को रिटेन किया।

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने डेविड वॉर्नर और भुवनेश्वर कुमार को रिटेन  किया। 
 

 
रिटेंशन पॉलिसी के बारे में आपको बता दें कि एक फ्रैंचाइजी अधिक से अधिक तीन खिलाड़ियों को अपने साथ बरकरार रख सकती है। यह भी संभव है कि वो अपने साथ दो या फिर किसी एक खिलाड़ी को भी रिटेन कर सकती है। ऐसा भी संभव है कि कोई फ्रैंचाइजी चाहे तो किसी खिलाड़ी को रिटेन नहीं कर सकती है।
 

     
फ्रैंचाइजी रिटेन करने के समय ज्यादा से ज्यादा तीन कैप्ड भारतीय खिलाड़ी या फिर दो विदेशी, वरना दो अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों को भी रिटेन कर सकती हैं। आईपीएल टीमों को खिलाड़ियों को खरीदने के लिए खर्च होने वाले राशि को 66 करोड़ रुपये से बढ़ाकर 80 करोड़ रुपये कर दिया गया है।
 

 

यदि फ्रेंचाइजी तीन खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन करती है तो पहले प्लेयर को 15 करोड़, दूसरे प्लेयर को 11 करोड़ और तीसरे प्लेयर को 7 करोड़ मिलेंगे। यदि फ्रेंचाइजी दो प्लेयर्स को रिटेन करता है तो पहले खिलाड़ी को 15 करोड़, दूसरे खिलाड़ी को 8.5 करोड़ मिल पाएंगे। यदि फ्रेंचाइजी एक ही खिलाड़ी को रिटेन करने का फैसला लेती है तो रिटेन हुए खिलाड़ी को अधिकतम 12.5 करोड़ रुपए मिल सकते हैं।

इसके बाद फ्रैंचाइजी के पास नीलामी के दिन राइट टू मैच कार्ड से भी खिलाड़ियों को हासिल करने का मौका होगा।
 

 

 
ऐसा है इस बार का नया फोर्मेट- 

2018 में सैलरी कैप को बढ़ाकर 66 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 80 करोड़, 2019 के लिए 82 करोड़ और 2020 के लिए 85 करोड़ कर दिया गया है।

अगर तीन खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन किया जाता है तो 1 प्लेयर को 15 करोड़ मिल सकेंगे, दूसरे प्लेयर को 11 करोड़ और तीसरे प्लेयर को 7 करोड़।

अगर दो प्लेयर्स को रिटेन किया जाता है तो पहले खिलाड़ी को 12.5 करोड़, दूसरे खिलाड़ी को 8.5 करोड़ मिल पाएंगे।

अगर एक ही खिलाड़ी को रिटेन किया जाता है तो उसे अधिकतम 12.5 करोड़ रुपए मिल सकते हैं।

 

 











 
