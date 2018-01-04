IPL रिटेंशन LIVE: आठों फ्रैंजाइजी ने इन खिलाड़ियों को किया रिटेन, धोनी 'थाला' की घर वापसी

Paltan, here are the 3⃣ retained champions!@ImRo45, @hardikpandya7 & @Jaspritbumrah93 will continue to entertain you in MI colours. 🙌#CricketMeriJaan #VivoIPLretention pic.twitter.com/ZxRGUwDaiL— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2018
We are glad to announce the new head coach for us in IPL 2018 and it is none other than the legend @punterheads Ricky Ponting. #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/i07ArC5it1— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018
Retained! Our young #DilliBoy @RishabPant777 will playing for us in IPL 2018. @StarSportsIndia #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/A0dBSV4ZIh— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018
You'll get to see of mighty @Tipo_Morris because has we have retained him! #DilDilliHai @StarSportsIndia IPL Retention Event pic.twitter.com/FYZVvnvgOr— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018
The final retention of the evening for us is the young and talented #ShreyasIyer. #DilDilliHai @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/mxNqDI1N5n— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018
.@ChennaiIPL retain their Super Kings at the Vivo #IPLRetention, and here they are! pic.twitter.com/VN96MSDDvm— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2018
HE'S BACK!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 4, 2018
⚡@stevesmith49 ⚡
is retained for the #IPL2018!
Are you excited or what?!
HALLA BOL!#HallaBol #RoyalRetention #VivoIPLretention #VivoIPLonStar pic.twitter.com/cj6ykgJl87
We have retained our deadly duo 🔥, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 4, 2018
We hope you all are as kicked as us, because we’re knocking our socks off! 😆
We now also have 3 RTMs to use in the auction. #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/vWigwP7duS
BREAKING NEWS: The fearless trio of @imVkohli, @ABdeVilliers17 and @sarfankhan97 will continue to stay and slay in the #RCB colours in 2018! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/V1Z8sPmktf— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) January 4, 2018
Part-time singer, full-time entertainer! 🎤🕺— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 4, 2018
When @Russell12A is on song, there are very few who hit the ball as cleanly as he does. 💥
THE VERSATILE ALL-ROUNDER IS A KNIGHT, AGAIN! Welcome back! 💜#AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #VivoIPLRetention #Retained pic.twitter.com/GqHaYdspDn
Accurate with the ball & explosive with the bat! 🏏💥— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 4, 2018
That's our very own, @SunilPNarine74 for you! An integral part of the #KnightRiders family for the last 7 years, he will don the #KKR colours once again in @IPL! Welcome back! 💜#AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #VivoIPLRetention pic.twitter.com/SfAh6Sdxds
All hail the King of Punjab! Here's who @lionsdenkxip held on to at the Vivo #IPLRetention. pic.twitter.com/JkBIEvQ0W8— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2018
टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शुक्रवार से केपटाउन में पहला टेस्ट मैच खेलना है।
4 जनवरी 2018
