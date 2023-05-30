Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: 'You'll remember these shots for life', Ambati Rayudu remembers what Dhoni told him after victory

IPL 2023: 'ये जो शॉट तुमने खेला, बूढ़े होकर भी इसे याद करोगे', रायुडू ने बताया जीत के बाद धोनी उनसे क्या बोले

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Tue, 30 May 2023 05:50 AM IST
सार

रायुडू ने गुजरात के खिलाफ दबाव में आठ गेंदों में एक चौका और दो छक्के की मदद से 19 रन की पारी खेली। उन्होंने मोहित शर्मा की गेंद पर ये तीनों बाउंड्री हासिल किए और चेन्नई को दबाव से निकाला।

IPL 2023: 'You'll remember these shots for life', Ambati Rayudu remembers what Dhoni told him after victory
धोनी ने खुद की जगह आखिरी मैच खेलने वाले रायुडू से ट्रॉफी उठवाई - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
विस्तार

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल 2023 का खिताब जीत लिया है। बारिश से बाधित फाइनल में सीएसके ने डिफेंडिंग चैंपियंस गुजरात को डकवर्थ लुईस नियम के आधार पर पांच विकेट से हरा दिया। यह फाइनल अंबाती रायुडू के करियर का आखिरी मैच रहा। रायुडू ने फाइनल से पहले ही इसकी घोषणा कर दी थी कि आईपीएल फाइनल उनका आखिरी मैच होगा। सीएसके की जीत के बाद रायुडू काफी भावुक नजर आए और रोने लगे।


अपने करियर का शानदार अंत होते देख वह अपने इमोशन कंट्रोल नहीं कर सके। रायुडू ने गुजरात के खिलाफ दबाव में आठ गेंदों में एक चौका और दो छक्के की मदद से 19 रन की पारी खेली। उन्होंने मोहित शर्मा की गेंद पर ये तीनों बाउंड्री हासिल किए और चेन्नई को दबाव से निकाला। मैच के बाद रायुडू ने बताया कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने उनकी बल्लेबाजी की तारीफ की। 

रायुडू ने कहा- जब आखिरी दो गेंदों पर 10 रन की जरूरत थी, तब डगआउट में हम सब अपने अपने भगवान को याद कर रहे थे। आखिरी में यह फेयरी टेल एंडिंग हुई। मैं इससे ज्यादा कुछ और नहीं मांग सकता था। यह अविश्वसनीय है। मैं सचमुच भाग्यशाली हूं कि इस लीग में मैंने कुछ बेहतरीन टीमों से खेला। यह जीत कुछ ऐसी है जिसे मैं अपने पूरे जीवन के लिए याद रखूंगा। 

रायुडू ने कहा- पिछले 30 वर्षों में अपनी कड़ी मेहनत के लिए मैं खुश हूं कि मेरे करियर  इस नोट पर समाप्त हो गया। मैं इस पल में अपने परिवार और अपने पिता को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। उनके बिना मैं आज यहां नहीं होता। जब हम मैच जीत गए तो धोनी ने मुझसे कहा कि ये जो तुमने शॉट खेले हैं, बूढ़े होने के बाद भी इसे याद करोगे। 

धोनी ने भी मैच के बाद रायुडू की जमकर तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा- रायडू की खास बात यह है कि जब वह मैदान पर होते हैं तो हमेशा अपना 100 प्रतिशत देते हैं। लेकिन टीम में उनके होने से मैं फेयरप्ले अवार्ड कभी नहीं जीत पाऊंगा। वह हमेशा किसी ने किसी प्रकार से योगदान देना चाहते हैं। वह अपने पूरे करियर में एक शानदार क्रिकेटर रहे हैं। मैं भारत-ए के दौरे के बाद से लंबे समय से उनके साथ खेल रहा हूं। वह ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं जो स्पिन और तेज गेंदबाज दोनों को समान रूप से खेल सकते हैं। यह वास्तव में कुछ खास है। मुझे लगा कि वह वास्तव में कुछ खास करेंगे। मैं उनके लिए बहुत खुश हूं। यह मैच ऐसा है जिसे वह हमेशा याद रखेंगे। वह भी मेरी तरह हैं और उन लोगों में से हैं जो ज्यादा फोन का इस्तेमाल नहीं करते हैं। महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि उनका करियर शानदार रहा है और मुझे उम्मीद है कि वह अपने जीवन के अगले चरण का लुत्फ उठाएंगे।

छह बार ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली टीम का सदस्य रहे रायुडू
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के अंबाती रायुडू को छह बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी उठाने का मौका मिला है। वह 2013, 2015 और 2017 में खिताब जीतने वाली मुंबई इंडियंस की टीम के सदस्य थे। इसके अलावा जब चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स 2018, 2021 और 2023 में विजेता बनी थी तो वह धोनी के साथ थे। इस तरह उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा के सबसे ज्यादा ट्रॉफी जीतने के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की।

रायुडू का करियर
रायुडू ने आईपीएल में 203 मैच खेले और 28.05 की औसत और 127.54 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 4348 रन बनाए। इसमें एक शतक और 22 अर्धशतक शामिल है। इसके अलावा वह भारत के लिए 55 वनडे और सात टी20 खेल चुके हैं। वनडे में उनके नाम 47.06 की औसत से 1694 रन और टी20 में 12.2 की औसत और 105.17 के स्ट्राइक रेट से 61 रन हैं। वनडे में रायुडू ने तीन शतक और 10 अर्धशतक लगाए।
