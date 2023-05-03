Notifications

IPL 2023: Big Blow to Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul out of IPL, going to Mumbai for scans

IPL 2023: लखनऊ को बड़ा झटका, आईपीएल से बाहर हुए कप्तान केएल राहुल और उनादकट, WTC फाइनल में खेलने पर भी संशय

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 03 May 2023 01:36 PM IST
सार

लखनऊ के लिए यह बड़ा झटका है। इसके अलावा टीम के अन्य सदस्य और तेज गेंदबाज जयदेव उनादकट भी चोट की वजह से आईपीएल से बाहर हो गए हैं।

IPL 2023: Big Blow to Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul out of IPL, going to Mumbai for scans
पैर में चोट लगने के बाद मैदान में गिर गए थे राहुल, उनादकट को प्रैक्टिस सेशन में चोट लगी थी - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
विस्तार

लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ मैच से पहले बड़ा झटका लगा है। न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक केएल राहुल अब इस सीजन में खेलते नहीं दिखाई पड़ेंगे। रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ पिछले मैच में फील्डिंग करते हुए राहुल के पैर की मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव आया था। इसके बाद उन्हें उठाकर मैदान से बाहर ले जाया गया था।


बताया जा रहा है कि यह हैमस्ट्रिंग की चोट है और अब राहुल टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गए हैं। लखनऊ के लिए यह बड़ा झटका है। इसके अलावा टीम के अन्य सदस्य और तेज गेंदबाज जयदेव उनादकट भी चोट की वजह से आईपीएल से बाहर हो गए हैं। उनादकट को कंधे में चोट लगी है और मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक उनकी स्थिति भी गंभीर है। उनादकट को प्रैक्टिस सेशन में चोट लगी थी। इन दोनों पर से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल से भी बाहर होने का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। 

वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में भी खेलना मुश्किल

IPL 2023: Big Blow to Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul out of IPL, going to Mumbai for scans
केएल राहुल चोटिल हुए, अथिया शेट्टी का रिएक्शन - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि बीसीसीआई की स्पोर्ट्स साइंस और मेडिकल टीम के लिए सीनियर बल्लेबाज राहुल को लंदन में सात से 11 जून तक होने वाली विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC) फाइनल के लिए तैयार करना मुश्किल होगा। बीसीसीआई के एक सूत्र ने न्यूज एजेंसी से कहा- केएल इस समय लखनऊ में टीम के साथ हैं, लेकिन वह बुधवार को सीएसके के खिलाफ मैच के बाद गुरुवार को कैंप छोड़ देंगे। उनका स्कैन मुंबई में बीसीसीआई की देखरेख में एक मेडिकल फैसिलिटी में किया जाएगा। राहुल के साथ-साथ जयदेव के मामले को भी बीसीसीआई ही देखेगा।

सूजन ठीक होने के बाद कराया जाएगा स्कैन

सूत्र ने यह भी पुष्टि की कि राहुल का अब तक कोई स्कैन नहीं किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा- जब किसी को इस तरह की चोट लगती है, तो उस जगह और उसके आस-पास काफी ज्यादा दर्द और सूजन होती है। सूजन को ठीक होने में लगभग 24 से 48 घंटे लगते हैं और उसके बाद ही आप स्कैन कर सकते हैं। चूंकि राहुल टेस्ट टीम के एक महत्वपूर्ण सदस्य हैं, इसलिए यह जरूरी है कि वह आगे आईपीएल में हिस्सा न लें।

उनादकट के कंधे में लगी है चोट

सूत्र ने कहा- एक बार स्कैन से चोट की गंभीरता का पता चल जाए, तो बीसीसीआई की मेडिकल टीम आगे के एक्शन पर फैसला करेगी। इसके अलावा उनादकट के मामले में भी फिलहाल चीजें बहुत अच्छी नहीं दिख रही हैं। सूत्र ने कहा-  यह अच्छी बात है कि जयदेव उनादकट को कोई डिसलोकेशन नहीं है, लेकिन उनका कंधा अच्छी स्थिति में भी नहीं है। जहां तक इस सीजन की बात है तो वह अब आईपीएल नहीं खेल सकते। साथ ही हम यह भी नहीं कह सकते कि वह डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल के लिए समय पर फिट हो पाएंगे या नहीं। उनादकट प्रैक्टिस सेशन के दौरान बाएं कंधे में चोट लगा बैठे थे। वह कंधे के बल गिर गए थे।

Image

राहुल को फील्डिंग के दौरान लगी थी चोट

वहीं, राहुल को बैंगलोर के खिलाफ मैच में फील्डिंग के दौरान चोट लगी थी। मैच के दूसरे ही ओवर में मार्कस स्टोइनिस की गेंद पर फाफ डुप्लेसिस के कवर ड्राइव पर बाउंड्री की ओर दौड़ते समय राहुल की दाहिनी जांघ में चोट लग गई थी। वह दौड़ते वक्त ही दर्द में दिखे थे और बाउंड्री के पास जाकर जमीन पर गिर गए थे। वह मैदान में ही लेट गए और दर्द से कराहते नजर आए। इसके बाद मैदान पर फीजियो को बुलाया गया। उन्होंने पेन किलर स्प्रे भी छिड़का, लेकिन इससे असर नहीं हुआ। वह उन्हें पकड़ कर मैदान से बाहर ले गए।

क्रुणाल पांड्या कर सकते हैं लखनऊ की कप्तानी

IPL 2023: Big Blow to Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul out of IPL, going to Mumbai for scans
अंपायर से भिड़ते क्रुणाल और राहुल - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
रन चेज के दौरान राहुल ओपनिंग के लिए तो नहीं आए, लेकिन आखिर में जरूर लंगड़ाते हुए क्रीज पर पहुंचे। राहुल ने तीन गेंदें खेलीं लेकिन रन नहीं ले सके। इससे पता चलता है कि उनकी चोट गंभीर है। राहुल की गैर मौजूदगी में क्रुणाल पांड्या टीम की कमान संभाल सकते हैं। बैंगलोर के खिलाफ मैच में भी उन्होंने ही कप्तानी की थी
क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
