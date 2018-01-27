Joe Root goes unsold. That's like climax of Lagaan - Part 2. 😂#IPLAuction— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 27, 2018
Yuvraj Singh goes back home at the lowest price for him in the history of the IPL— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 27, 2018
Only best thing about that bid was we will see Dhoni and Bhajji play together 💙— Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) January 27, 2018
Rajasthan Royals bought Ben Stokes for 12.5 cr ! He will also work for Karni Sena on non-match days. #IPLAuction— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 27, 2018
What? Harbhajan Singh goes to CSK. Who will lift Nita Ambani now?— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 27, 2018
RCB is awaiting their loan approval from SBI #IPLAuction2018— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 27, 2018
27 जनवरी 2018
