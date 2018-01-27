Joe Root goes unsold. That's like climax of Lagaan - Part 2. 😂#IPLAuction — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 27, 2018

Yuvraj Singh goes back home at the lowest price for him in the history of the IPL — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 27, 2018

Only best thing about that bid was we will see Dhoni and Bhajji play together 💙 — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) January 27, 2018

Rajasthan Royals bought Ben Stokes for 12.5 cr ! He will also work for Karni Sena on non-match days. #IPLAuction — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 27, 2018

What? Harbhajan Singh goes to CSK. Who will lift Nita Ambani now? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 27, 2018

RCB is awaiting their loan approval from SBI #IPLAuction2018 — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) January 27, 2018

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2018 के 11वें सीजन की नीलामी बेंगलुरु में जारी है। 10वें सीजन की तरह इस बार भी विश्व क्रिकेट के शीर्ष सितारों और उभरती प्रतिभाओं ने एक बार फिर से VIVOआईपीएल नीलामी में चमक जोड़ने के लिए एकजुट हुए हैं। इस सीजन में 361 भारतीयों सहित 580 खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी की जाएगी।इस सीजन में फ्रैंचाइजी कम से कम (18) और अधिकतम (25) खिलाड़ियों की टीम बना सकती है। एक टीम को खरीदने के लिए फ्रैंचाइजी कम से कम 60 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर सकती है। किसी एक फ्रैंचाइजी में अधिकतम 8 विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को रखा जा सकता है।अभी तक के नीलामी के तहत कई खिलाड़ी को खरीदा जा चुका है तो वहीं कई खिलाड़ियों को RTM तहत खरीदा गया है। आइए जानते हैं कि अब तक के नीलामी पर ट्विटर पर लोगों की क्या प्रतिक्रियाएं रही।एक यूजर ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाड़ी जो रूट के ना खरीदे जाने पर लिखा, 'जो रूट का ना बिकना, लगान पार्ट-2 के क्लाइमेक्स जैसा है।'एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'युवराज की घर वापसी हुई, आईपीएल के इतिहास में उनके लिए सबसे कम प्राइस है।'एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'सबसे अच्छी बात है कि धोनी और भज्जी को एक साथ खेलते देखने को मिलेगा।'राजस्थान रॉयल्स द्वारा बेन स्टोक्स के खरीदे जाने पर एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'वह मैच के रेस्ट दिन करणी सेना के लिए काम करेंगे।'हरभजन को सीएसके द्वारा खरीदे जाने पर एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'क्या! अब नीता अंबानी को लिफ्ट में कौम छोड़ेगा।'एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'SBI लोन के अप्रूवल का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।'