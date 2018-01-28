अपना शहर चुनें

IPL2018 Auction Live: दूसरा दिन, इन खिलाड़ियों की साख और भाग्य रहेगा दांव पर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 10:01 AM IST
indian premier league auction 2018 day two bengaluru live updates
आईपीएल 2018
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 11वें सीजन के दूसरे दिन का नीलामी शुरु हो गया है। पहला दिन काफी रोमांचक रहा। पहले दिन की ही तरह आज भी कई खिलाड़ियों की बोली लगेगी। हालांकि, नीलामी का दूसरा दिन इसलिए रोमांचक होगा कि फ्रैंचाइजियों ने पहले दिन जिस बड़े खिलाड़ियों को निराश किया था, क्या आज उनकी खरीदारी करेंगे या नहीं। इस पर खास ध्यान दिया दा रहा है। पहले दिन क्रिस गेल, जो रूट और ईशांत शर्मा, मुरली विजय, पार्थिव पटेल समेत कई खिलाड़ियों की बोली नहीं लगी थी। आज देखना होगा कि किस खिलाड़ियों की साख और भाग्य दांव पर रहेगा। 

Live Update-

- अब सेट 13 की शुरुआत, विदेशी बल्लेबाजों की बारी

- मुरुगन अश्विन का बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपए। आरसीबी ने दो करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए में खरीदा।

- शिविल कौशिक का बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपए है। किसी फ्रैंचाइजी ने दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई।

- इकबाल अब्दुल्लाह का बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपए है। किसी फ्रैंचाइजी ने दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई।


- गौतम कृष्णप्पा का बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपए है। राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने 6 करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए में खरीदा।

अनकैप्ड स्पिनर गेंदबाज तेजस बरोका और जे सुचित को किसी ने नहीं खरीदा।

-साइ किशोर श्रीनिवासन को किसी फ्रैंचाइजी ने नहीं खरीदा

-शाहबाज नदीम का बसे प्राइस 40 लाख है।  दिल्ली डेयर डेविल्स ने 3 करोड़ 20 लाख में खरीदा

-केसी करियप्पा को किसी फ्रैंचाइजी ने नहीं खरीदा

-राहुल चहार का बेस प्राइस 20 लाख है। इनको मुंबई इंडियंस 1 करोड़ 90 लाख में खरीदा

बता दें कि शनिवार को  हुई पहले दिन की नीलामी में कई उलटफेर देखने को मिले थे। राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने बेन सटोक्स को सबसे ज्यादा 12.50 करोड़ देकर खरीदा था। वहीं, अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी क्रुणाल पंड्या को 8.80 करोड़ रुपये मिले थे।  
