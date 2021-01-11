शहर चुनें
Live

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score: ऋषभ पंत का अर्धशतक पूरा, रोमांचक मोड़ पर मैच

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:13 AM IST
LIVE Cricket Score IND vs AUS 3rd Test Match News Day 5 Scorecard Updates in Hindi
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया 3rd टेस्ट लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर

खास बातें

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर:
लाइव अपडेट

06:09 AM, 11-Jan-2021

पुजारा-पंत के बीच अर्धशतकीय साझेदारी

सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में जारी इस मैच में टीम इंडिया वापसी करती हुई। भारत का स्कोर152/3
cricket cricket news international india vs australia rishabh pant
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
