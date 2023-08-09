IND vs WI: भारत की जीत के बावजूद ट्रोल हुए हार्दिक पांड्या, तिलक को नहीं बनाने दिया अर्धशतक; फिर याद आए धोनी

Tilak Varma needed one run to score his fifty and Hardik Pandya hit a six to win the game.



Your thoughts?🤔#INDvsWI #WIvsIND #TilakVarma #HardikPandyapic.twitter.com/gBdIDjps3e — Abdullah Neaz (@Abdullah__Neaz) August 8, 2023

Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be?



Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/CoTJTSU6fy — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 8, 2023

Tilak Varma needs one run to score 50 and Hardik Pandya hits a six to win the game.



This guy is clearly not happy with Mumbai Indians players 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZPcvLIxL9G — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 8, 2023

Hardik Pandya is the most selfish cricketer till date.



Could’ve given a single to let that young lad Tilak get his fifty but nah he wants to be a finisher and show off pic.twitter.com/zWJhhNQHid — leisha (@katyxkohli17) August 8, 2023

Meet Hardik Pandya.



Captain of Indian team who hits a six when a youngster Tilak Varma needs just one run to score his 50. Only Hardik Pandya can do this. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sKFAuF7MIF — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 8, 2023

Shame on Hardik Pandya for not letting #TilakVarma complete his 50#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/DE3DatfAvE — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) August 8, 2023

#INDvsWI #WIvsIND

you idolize MS Dhoni, and still you did not care to give strike to young Tilak Varma despite being the captain? When he was batting at 49* ?

You can never be like him.#HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/wHJSB0hcyD — 👌👑🌟🌶️ (@superking1816) August 8, 2023

#WIvsIND how selfish Hardik pandya is 🤬. When tilak needs only 1 to make his half century. Shame on him.#SuryakumarYadav #TilakVarma pic.twitter.com/RXhn4xJWhJ — Sumit kashyap (@Sumit_rock1) August 8, 2023

Hardik Pandya

What is this man 😨



First came earlier than Sanju Samson for an easy chase

Then , snatched a deserving chance of 50 from a young talent who is saving u from losing captaincy#TilakVarma u are a champ 🙌#INDvswi #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/n0v4muR2h1 — Rajat Sehgal (@RajatSehgal94) August 8, 2023

तीसरे टी20 में भारत को आखिरी 14 गेंदों में दो रन की जरूरत थी। हालांकि, 18वें ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद पर हार्दिक ने छक्के लगा दिया और टीम इंडिया जीत गई। तिलक 37 गेंदों में 49 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। वहीं, हार्दिक ने 15 गेंदों में 20 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली। इतनी गेंदें बची रहने के बावजूद हार्दिक ने सिंगल लेकर तिलक को स्ट्राइक देने की जरूरत नहीं समझी। इससे 20 साल के तिलक अपने दूसरे अर्धशतक से दूर रह गए। हार्दिक की इस हरकत ने काफी फैंस को नाराज कर दिया, जिन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर हार्दिक को खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई है।