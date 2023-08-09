Notifications

IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya trolled despite India's win in 3rd T20I for Tilak Varma fifty; Dhoni-Kohli remembered

IND vs WI: भारत की जीत के बावजूद ट्रोल हुए हार्दिक पांड्या, तिलक को नहीं बनाने दिया अर्धशतक; फिर याद आए धोनी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुयाना Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 09 Aug 2023 11:11 AM IST
सार

हार्दिक ने छक्का लगाकर मैच तो जिता दिया, लेकिन फैंस उन्हें स्वार्थी कह रहे हैं। हार्दिक के इस हरकत से फैंस को एकबार फिर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की याद आ गई, जिन्होंने नौ साल पहले फैंस का दिल जीत लिया था।

IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya trolled despite India's win in 3rd T20I for Tilak Varma fifty; Dhoni-Kohli remembered
हार्दिक ने तिलक को अर्धशतक नहीं बनाने दिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
भारतीय कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीसरे टी20 में विनिंग सिक्स लगाया। हालांकि, इस छक्के की तारीफ होने की बजाय सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर नफरत मिल रही है। हार्दिक उस छक्के के लिए जमकर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। उनके इस छक्के ने तिलक वर्मा को लगातार दूसरा अर्धशतक नहीं पूरा करने दिया। इसके बाद तो सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने हार्दिक को जमकर कोसा जा रहा है। उन्हें सबसे स्वार्थी खिलाड़ी तक बोला गया है। हार्दिक और तिलक नाबाद पवेलियन लौटे और भारत ने सात विकेट से जीत हासिल की। आइए पूरा मामला जानते हैं। 

क्या है पूरा मामला?

दरअसल, 18वें ओवर की चौथी गेंद तक भारत ने तीन विकेट गंवाकर 158 रन बना लिए थे। चौथी गेंद पर तिलक ने एक रन लिया और हार्दिक को स्ट्राइक दिया। इस एक रन से तिलक 49 रन तक पहुंच गए। ऐसे में फैंस सोच रहे थे कि अगली दो गेंद हार्दिक खेल जाएंगे और युवा तिलक को लगातार दूसरा अर्धशतक बनाने देंगे। शानदार फॉर्म में चल रहे तिलक ने इस सीरीज में गजब की बैटिंग की है। पहले टी20 में जहां वह 39 रन बनाकर भारत की ओर से टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे। वहीं, दूसरे टी20 में तिलक ने 51 रन की बेहतरीन पारी खेली थी। यह अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में उनका पहला अर्धशतक रहा। तीसरे टी20 में भी तिलक ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी की और अर्धशतक के करीब पहुंचे।

हार्दिक बने स्वार्थी?

तीसरे टी20 में भारत को आखिरी 14 गेंदों में दो रन की जरूरत थी। हालांकि, 18वें ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद पर हार्दिक ने छक्के लगा दिया और टीम इंडिया जीत गई। तिलक 37 गेंदों में 49 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। वहीं, हार्दिक ने 15 गेंदों में 20 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली। इतनी गेंदें बची रहने के बावजूद हार्दिक ने सिंगल लेकर तिलक को स्ट्राइक देने की जरूरत नहीं समझी। इससे 20 साल के तिलक अपने दूसरे अर्धशतक से दूर रह गए। हार्दिक की इस हरकत ने काफी फैंस को नाराज कर दिया, जिन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर हार्दिक को खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई है।

फैंस को आई माही की याद

हार्दिक के इस हरकत से फैंस को एकबार फिर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की याद आ गई, जिन्होंने नौ साल पहले फैंस का दिल जीत लिया था। दरअसल 2014 टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में भारत का सेमीफाइनल मैच दक्षिण अफ्रीका से था। उस मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 20 ओवर में चार विकेट गंवाकर 172 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में भारत ने 19वें ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद तक चार विकेट गंवाकर 172 रन बना लिए थे। क्रीज पर धोनी और विराट कोहली थे। रन चेज मास्टर के नाम से मशहूर कोहली ने उस मैच में शानदार बैटिंग की थी और अर्धशतक लगाया था। 19वें ओवर की आखिरी गेंद पर भारत को जीत के लिए एक रन चाहिए था, लेकिन धोनी ने कोई रन नहीं लिया और यह तय किया कि मैच के हीरो कोहली ही इस मैच को खत्म करें। धोनी की इस हरकत ने फैंस का दिल जीत लिया था। खुद कोहली भी मुस्कुरा कर रह गए थे। इसके बाद 20वें ओवर की पहली गेंद पर कोहली ने चौका लगाकर मैच फिनिश किया था। उसके उलट हार्दिक ने छक्का लगाकर खुद ही मैच जिता दिया। 

तीसरे टी20 मैच की बात करें तो वेस्टइंडीज के लिए ब्रैंडन किंग ने 42 गेंदों में पांच चौके और एक छक्के की मदद से 42 रन की पारी खेली। काइल मेयर्स ने 20 गेंदों में 25 रन, जॉनसन चार्ल्स ने 14 गेंदों में 12 रन और निकलस पूरन ने 12 गेंदों में 20 रन बनाए। इसके बाद कप्तान रोवमन पॉवेल ने 19 गेंदों में एक चौका और तीन छक्के की मदद से 40 रन की नाबाद तूफानी पारी खेली और वेस्टइंडीज को 150 के पार पहुंचाया। शिमरोन हेटमायर नौ रन बनाकर आउट हुए। भारत की ओर से प्लेइंग-11 में वापसी करने वाले कुलदीप यादव ने सबसे ज्यादा तीन विकेट लिए। इस तरह विंडीज ने 20 ओवर में पांच विकेट पर 159 रन का स्कोर बनाया। 

वेस्टइंडीज के 160 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम इंडिया ने 34 रन तक अपने दोनों ओपनर्स के विकेट गंवा दिए थे। यशस्वी जायसवाल एक रन और शुभमन गिल छह रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद सूर्यकुमार यादव और तिलक वर्मा ने तीसरे विकेट के लिए 51 गेंदों में 87 रन की साझेदारी कर जीत की नींव रखी। सूर्या 83 रन बनाकर अल्जारी जोसेफ की गेंद पर आउट हुए। वहीं, तिलक 37 गेंदों में चार चौके और एक छक्के की मदद से 49 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। वहीं, कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या ने 15 गेंदों में एक चौका और एक छक्के की मदद से 20 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली। वेस्टइंडीज की ओर से अल्जारी ने सबसे ज्यादा दो विकेट लिए। भारत ने 17.5 ओवर में तीन विकेट गंवाकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया।
