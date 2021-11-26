IND vs NZ Test 2021: श्रेयस अय्यर ने डेब्यू टेस्ट में जड़ा शतक, पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर दीं ऐसी प्रतिक्रियाएं

What they have overcome speaks a volume about the determination and dedication! Congratulations #ShreyasIyer #inspiring #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Z7c7iIANiA— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 26, 2021
Special Moments. Don't get much bigger than 100 on debut. Congratulations to Shreyas Iyer. #INDvNZ #ICC— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 26, 2021
💯 on debut 👏 that to came at the difficult stage #ShreyasIyer— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 26, 2021
Youngsters can take inspiration from @ShreyasIyer15 on how to make every chance count. It was just one-off Test for him as Virat will be back for Mumbai. This ton has made his own luck and place in this team. Will he now play the next test at his home ground? #INDvNZ— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 26, 2021
Never easy to return to top level cricket after an injury. Not if you are Shreyas Iyer. 💯🔥🔥— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 26, 2021
All of us to @ShreyasIyer15 right now:— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 26, 2021
What an innings 👏🏼 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RdSSUSlWJR
A special moment for @ShreyasIyer15 💯— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2021
Live - https://t.co/9kh8Df6cv9 #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/HA7yJiB1Hg
A century on Test debut for India..— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 26, 2021
Shreyas Iyer
- 16th Indian
- 13th Indian on debut inns
- 10th Indian at home
- 2nd at Kanpur (after Gundappa Viswanath)
PS: Now the last three Indians to make a century on Test debut are: Rohit, P Shaw & now Iyer - all from Mumbai!#INDvNZ
Injured, Missed out IPL 2021 first half, lost the captaincy in Delhi Capitals, Sri Lanka tour (should have lead the team), was not part of the 15 member squad of T20 World Cup 2021 then to hundred on his Test debut - the journey of Shreyas Iyer in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Qd1hejvEtu— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 26, 2021
A century on debut. First of many. Well played, Shreyas Iyer. #IndvNZ— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 26, 2021