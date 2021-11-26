IND vs NZ Test 2021: श्रेयस अय्यर ने डेब्यू टेस्ट में जड़ा शतक, पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर दीं ऐसी प्रतिक्रियाएं

विज्ञापन

What they have overcome speaks a volume about the determination and dedication! Congratulations #ShreyasIyer #inspiring #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/Z7c7iIANiA — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 26, 2021

Special Moments. Don't get much bigger than 100 on debut. Congratulations to Shreyas Iyer. #INDvNZ #ICC — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 26, 2021

💯 on debut 👏 that to came at the difficult stage #ShreyasIyer — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 26, 2021

Youngsters can take inspiration from @ShreyasIyer15 on how to make every chance count. It was just one-off Test for him as Virat will be back for Mumbai. This ton has made his own luck and place in this team. Will he now play the next test at his home ground? #INDvNZ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 26, 2021

Never easy to return to top level cricket after an injury. Not if you are Shreyas Iyer. 💯🔥🔥 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 26, 2021

A century on Test debut for India..

Shreyas Iyer

- 16th Indian

- 13th Indian on debut inns

- 10th Indian at home

- 2nd at Kanpur (after Gundappa Viswanath)

PS: Now the last three Indians to make a century on Test debut are: Rohit, P Shaw & now Iyer - all from Mumbai!#INDvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 26, 2021

Injured, Missed out IPL 2021 first half, lost the captaincy in Delhi Capitals, Sri Lanka tour (should have lead the team), was not part of the 15 member squad of T20 World Cup 2021 then to hundred on his Test debut - the journey of Shreyas Iyer in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Qd1hejvEtu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 26, 2021

A century on debut. First of many. Well played, Shreyas Iyer. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 26, 2021

भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच कानपुर में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट मैच में टीम इंडिया के मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाज श्रेयस अय्यर ने कमाल कर दिया। उन्होंने डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक जड़कर अपने करियर का शानदार आगाज किया है। श्रेयस ने यह करिश्मा टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन किया। वह न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाले भारत के तीसरे क्रिकेटर हैं। श्रेयस इस मुकाबले में 105 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। अपनी शतकीय पारी के दौरान उन्होंने 13 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए। यह श्रेयस का कही कमाल था कि भारत अपनी पहली पारी में 345 रन बनाने में सफल रहा। उनकी इस शानदार शतकीय पारी को देखते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर पूर्व क्रिकेटरों समेत कई लोग जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं।पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक श्रेयस अय्यर 75 रन बनाकर नाबाद लौटे थे। जिस तरह से उन्होंने पहले दिन बल्लेबाजी की उसे देखकर लगा कि वह अपने डेब्यू टेस्ट को यादगार बनाने वाले हैं। मैच के दूसरे दिन उन्होंने अपनी पारी वहीं खेलना शुरू की जहां पहले दिन छोड़ी थी। नई गेंद के चलते कीवी गेंदबाजों ने श्रेयस को परेशान करने की कोशिश की लेकिन उन्हें डिगा नहीं पाए। इस दौरान उन्होंने 157 गेंदों पर अपना शतक पूरा किया। इससे पहले जब वह नर्वस नाइंटीज में थे उनके चेहरे पर घबराहट दिख रही थी। उन्होंने शतक पूरा उसके बाद अपने बैज को चूमा। ग्रीन पार्क स़्टेडियम में मौजूद हजारों दर्शकों ने उनका तालियां बजाकर स्वागत किया। डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाले वह भारत के 16वें क्रिकेटर हैं।