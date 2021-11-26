शहर चुनें

IND vs NZ Test 2021: श्रेयस अय्यर ने डेब्यू टेस्ट में जड़ा शतक, पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर दीं ऐसी प्रतिक्रियाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: ओम. प्रकाश Updated Fri, 26 Nov 2021 02:16 PM IST

सार

भारत की तरफ से डेब्यू टेस्ट में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ शतक लगाने वाले श्रेयस अय्यर तीसरे क्रिकेटर हैं। वहीं, ओवर ऑल वह टीम इंडिया के 16वें क्रिकेटर हैं जिन्होंने अपने  डेब्यू मैच में शतक लगाया है। 
शतक पूरा करने के बाद श्रेयस अय्यर
शतक पूरा करने के बाद श्रेयस अय्यर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच कानपुर में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट मैच में टीम इंडिया के मध्यक्रम के बल्लेबाज श्रेयस अय्यर ने कमाल कर दिया। उन्होंने डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक जड़कर अपने करियर का शानदार आगाज किया है। श्रेयस ने यह करिश्मा टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन किया। वह न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाले भारत के तीसरे क्रिकेटर हैं। श्रेयस इस मुकाबले में 105 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। अपनी शतकीय पारी के दौरान उन्होंने 13 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए। यह श्रेयस का कही कमाल था कि भारत अपनी पहली पारी में 345 रन बनाने में सफल रहा। उनकी इस शानदार शतकीय पारी को देखते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर पूर्व क्रिकेटरों समेत कई लोग जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं।
157 गेंदों पर जड़ा शतक

पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक श्रेयस अय्यर 75 रन बनाकर नाबाद लौटे थे। जिस तरह से उन्होंने पहले दिन बल्लेबाजी की उसे देखकर लगा कि वह अपने डेब्यू टेस्ट को यादगार बनाने वाले हैं। मैच के दूसरे दिन उन्होंने अपनी पारी वहीं खेलना शुरू की जहां पहले दिन छोड़ी थी। नई गेंद के चलते कीवी गेंदबाजों ने श्रेयस को परेशान करने की कोशिश की लेकिन उन्हें डिगा नहीं पाए। इस दौरान उन्होंने 157 गेंदों पर अपना शतक पूरा किया। इससे पहले जब वह नर्वस नाइंटीज में थे उनके चेहरे पर घबराहट दिख रही थी। उन्होंने शतक पूरा उसके बाद अपने बैज को चूमा। ग्रीन पार्क स़्टेडियम में मौजूद हजारों दर्शकों ने उनका तालियां बजाकर स्वागत किया। डेब्यू टेस्ट में शतक लगाने वाले वह भारत के 16वें क्रिकेटर हैं।  











 

cricket cricket news national shreyas iyer india vs new zealand ind vs nz kanpur test match
