IND vs AUS: हैदराबाद में तीसरे टी20 के टिकट को लेकर उमड़ी भीड़, भगदड़ मचने पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, VIDEO

#WATCH | Telangana: A stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered there to get tickets for #INDvsAUS match, scheduled for 25th Sept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Police baton charged to disperse the crowd
4 people injured pic.twitter.com/J2OiP1DMlH — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022
#Secunderabad Police had to use mild force to disperse chaotic crowd gathered to buy #IndvsAus outside Gymkhana ground Secunderabd as Hyderabad will play home for International match after 3 yrs on Sep 25 when India will play against Australia in 3rd T20 match. pic.twitter.com/skfkKN2Gxw— Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) September 22, 2022
Why would you expect international cricket in #Hyderabad if the situation to buy tickets is like this? This is some reckless behaviour from #HCA. Those Chaos in secunderabad tells you how bad the management is. When you know you can't control the crowd why don't sell the tickets pic.twitter.com/ZMPl8YpbjG— Jayateja (@jayateja321) September 22, 2022
@KTRTRS Sir, This is the Situation at Hyderabad Gymkhana Grounds.. People Who Went For Tickets are Coming Back With the Serious Injuries.. We Fans are Passionate about the Sport and Love To Watch it Live.. But that Doesn't Matter Authorities can do anything with fans pic.twitter.com/sgpnoqywj8— Meme Raja (@Meme_Raaja) September 22, 2022
#INDvsAUS— Priya Punia Fans Association President (@rickywatson_23) September 22, 2022
Massive Crowd Here at #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/DH3rmvJqJW
Hyderabad cricket fans waiting for tickets of #INDvsAUS at 3 am today.— NITISH KUMAR (@its_nitish_45o) September 22, 2022
📸John's pic.twitter.com/lh9CgXgQuV
Feel for the Hyderabad cricket fans, they are standing in the queue from 3 am.pic.twitter.com/cZBgSQaCUa— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2022