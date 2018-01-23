Download App
ICC U19 WC: कंगारुओं ने इंग्लैंड को 31 रन से दी मात, पोप ने बना डाला वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 04:09 PM IST
icc under 19 world cup australia beat england by 31 runs to reach semifinal
ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम इंग्लैंड - फोटो : Cricbuzz
लॉयड पोप  की धारदार गेंदबाजी के बदौलत आईसीसी अंडर 19 विश्व कप में मंगलवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड को 31 रन से मात देकर क्वार्टरफाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया। पोप ने इस मैच में 35 रन देकर आठ बल्लेबाजों को अपना शिकार बनाया।

बता दें कि पोप के नाम इस प्रदर्शन के साथ ही अंडर-19 विश्व कप में सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी का रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हो गया। इससे पहले यह रिकॉर्ड इसी विश्व कप में जेसन राल्सटन (7/15) ने बनाया था। 

क्वींसटाउन में खेले गए इस मैच में कंगारू टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया। लेकिन इंग्लिश गेंदबाजों के सामने कंगारू बल्लेबाज ताश के पत्तों की तरह महज 127 रन पर ही ढेर हो गए। 

ऑस्ट्रेलिया कप्तान जेसन सांघा ने सबसे अधिक 58 रन बनाए। वहीं, इंग्लैंड की ओर से इथन बाम्बर, डिलन पेनिंगटन और विल जैक्स ने 3-3 विकेट झटके। 

128 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरे इंग्लिश ओपनरों ने टीम को बेहतरीन शुरुआत दिलाई। दोनों के बीच पहले विकेट के लिए 47 रन की साझेदारी हुई। लेकिन इसके बाद लॉयड पोप की घातक गेंदबाजी के सामने सभी 10 बल्लेबाज महज 49 रन पर ही ढेर हो गए। इंग्लैंड की पूरी टीम 23.4 ओवर में 96 रन ही बना सकी। 

इंग्लैंड की ओर से टॉम बैंटन ने सबसे अधिक 58 रन बनाए। पोप को उनके इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। 
