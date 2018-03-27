शहर चुनें

चोटिल पति से मिलने पहुंची हसीन जहां, शमी ने कहा- अब कोर्ट में होगी मुलाकात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 07:22 PM IST
हसीन जहां
हसीन जहां - फोटो : ANI
टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी और उनकी पत्नी हसीन जहां के बीच चल रहा विवाद लगातार गहराता ही जा रहा है। हर बार शमी पर आरोप लगाने वाली हसीन ने अब एक और नया आरोप लगाया है। मंगलवार हसीन जहां शमी से मिलने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंची लेकिन यहां पर उनकी मुलाकात उनसे नहीं हुई। इसके बाद वह मीडिया के सामने आईं और बोली कि वह शमी को एक्सीडेंट के बाद देखने के लिए अस्पताल गई थी लेकिन वहां उन्होंने मुझसे मिलने से इनकार कर दिया और मुझे धमकी देते हुए कहा कि अब मैं तुम्हें कोर्ट में देखूंगा। 
बता दें कि 25 मार्च को देहरादून से लौटते वक्त रास्ते में शमी की कार की टक्कर एक ट्रक से हो गई थी। इस एक्सीडेंट में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। जब उनको अस्पातल पहुंचाया गया तो डॉक्टरों को उनकी आंख के पास 5 टांके लगाने पड़े थे। 
 



दिल्ली पहुंची हसीन ने कहा कि शमी सिर्फ हमारी बेटी के साथ खेल और उससे बात की लेकिन मुझे उन्होंने लगातार नजरअंदाज किया। इसके अलावा वहां पर मौजूद उनकी मां ऐसा कर रही थी जैसे  वह शमी की बॉर्डीगार्ड हो। 

हसीन इतनी खुदगर्ज निकलेंगी, मैंने सभी कभी सोचा न था
