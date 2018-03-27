I had come to see #MohammedShami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said 'I will see you in court now': Hasin Jahan pic.twitter.com/rrC2vPQhn7— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
Yes he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard: Hasin Jahan on #MohammedShami pic.twitter.com/WdGGJA36Lo— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले फंसे पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ और पूरी टीम की मुसीबतें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं।
27 मार्च 2018