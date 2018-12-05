शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Gautam Gambhir will play his last match in Ranji trophy game against Andhra Pradesh

विश्व कप हीरो गौतम गंभीर ने लिया संन्यास, इस टीम के खिलाफ खेलेंगे करियर का आखिरी मैच

हेमंत रस्तोगी, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 02:07 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir will play his last match in Ranji trophy game against Andhra Pradesh
1 of 10

पहले 2007 के टी-20 और उसके बाद 2011 के आईसीसी विश्व कप के फाइनल में अपनी यादगार पारियों से भारत की जीत की सुनहरी इबारत लिखने वाले वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल हीरो गौतम गंभीर ने मंगलवार को संन्यास लेने की घोषणा कर दी है।

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gautam gambhir गौतम गंभीर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

gautam gambhir
Cricket News

गौतम गंभीर ने वो कर दिखाया, जो सचिन-सहवाग भी नहीं कर पाए, ये रहीं उनकी 5 यादगार पारियां

4 दिसंबर 2018

Why are MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan not playing domestic cricket says Sunil Gavaskar
Cricket News

धोनी-धवन पर साधा गावस्कर ने निशाना, बोले- घरेलू क्रिकेट में क्यों नहीं खेलते

5 दिसंबर 2018

gautam gambhir
Cricket News

गौतम गंभीर ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा, ये कीर्तिमान रचने वाले थे इकलौते भारतीय बल्लेबाज

4 दिसंबर 2018

वीरेंद्र सहवाग
Cricket News

सहवाग कभी नहीं भूल सकते वो 7 रन, इतिहास न रच पाने का हमेशा रहेगा मलाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

उस्मान ख्वाजा
Cricket News

भाई की गिरफ्तारी से थर्राए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज ने दी सफाई, बोले- मेरी इतनी बात मान लो

4 दिसंबर 2018

उस्मान ख्वाजा
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर को लगा झटका, भाई गिरफ्तार

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Cricket News

Ollie Davies
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मिला 'युवराज', 6 गेंदों में जड़े 6 छक्के, दोहरा शतक बनाकर रचा इतिहास

3 दिसंबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

INDvAUS:ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरजमीं पर टीम इंडिया की ये है पांच यादगार जीत, सतर्क रहें कंगारू!

4 दिसंबर 2018

India vs Australia: Five Batsmen to watch out for in Test series
Cricket News

AUSvIND: दोनों टीम के वो 5 बल्लेबाज, जो जीत-हार तय करने में निभाएंगे अहम भूमिका

4 दिसंबर 2018

अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

INDvAUS: अजिंक्य रहाणे ने क्यों कहा, टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने की प्रबल दावेदार है ऑस्ट्रेलिया

4 दिसंबर 2018

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvAUS: 'विराट कोहली को बनना है महान कप्तान, अपनाना होगा एमएस धोनी का फॉर्मूला'

4 दिसंबर 2018

ajit agarkar
Cricket News

B'day Spcl: अगरकर ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई धरती पर 22 साल बाद टीम इंडिया को दिलाई थी जीत

4 दिसंबर 2018

sachin-dravid
Cricket News

बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी की 5 सबसे बड़ी पारियां, द्रविड़ से लेकर सचिन के झंडे आज तक हैं बुलंद

4 दिसंबर 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara showed confident on Ravichandran Ashwin and says county cricket will help
Cricket News

AUSvIND: एडिलेड टेस्ट से पहले गरजे पुजारा, बोले- काउंटी क्रिकेट के अनुभव का फायदा मिलेगा

4 दिसंबर 2018

बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

बांग्लादेशी स्पिनर्स ने रचा इतिहास, 40 विकेट लेकर बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

3 दिसंबर 2018

AUS VS IND TEST
Cricket News

टेस्ट में नंबर-1 बनने का सपना न देखे ऑस्ट्रेलिया, सीरीज में एक गलती डुबा देगी लुटिया

4 दिसंबर 2018

सचिन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने दिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीत का गुरूमंत्र, कहा- टीम को इन पर रहना होगा निर्भर

3 दिसंबर 2018

ziva dhooni
Cricket News

धोनी की डांस टीचर बनी बेटी जीवा, इंस्टाग्राम पर प्रैक्टिस का VIDEO वायरल

3 दिसंबर 2018

hazlewood vs kohli
Cricket News

'जोश' में कंगारू गेंदबाज, मैदान पर उतरने से पहले कप्तान कोहली को दे डाली सख्त चेतावनी

3 दिसंबर 2018

team india win
Cricket News

कंगारू क्रिकेटर को भरोसा, इन दो खिलाड़ियों के दम पर इतिहास रच सकती है टीम इंडिया

3 दिसंबर 2018

PHOTOS: Prithvi Shaw got injured and ruled out of the first test against Australia
Cricket News

PHOTOS: चोटिल पृथ्वी शॉ की 10 तस्वीरें, जो बयां कर रहीं इस खिलाड़ी का दर्द

30 नवंबर 2018

हरभजन सिंह
Cricket News

'हिटमैन' को नहीं मिली जगह तो कंगारुओं का साथ देंगे भज्जी! ऑफ स्पिनर ने फैंस को लगाई फटकार

3 दिसंबर 2018

गौतम गंभीर
गौतम गंभीर
गौतम गंभीर
गौतम गंभीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.