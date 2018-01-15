अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कपः इन दो तेज गेंदबाजों की रफ्तार देखकर क्लीन बोल्ड हुए 'दादा' और 'वीरू', फिर कहा यह

@imVkohli @vikrantgupta73 @BoriaMajumdar @VVSLaxman281 @sachin_rt all 3 under 19 quicks prospect for india ..by far the best in the tournament— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 14, 2018
This was serious pace from our boys. Solid beginning beating the Aussies by 100 runs. May the hunger continue and we carry the momentum. #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/zL75RDxjN3— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 14, 2018
विराट कोहली (153) की बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत सोमवार को दूसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन टीम इंडिया की पहली पारी लंच के बाद 91.1 ओवर में 307 रन बनाकर ऑलआउट हुई।
15 जनवरी 2018
