IPL 2018: एमएस धोनी के बारे डू प्लेसी का बड़ा बयान, बोले- किसी भी कप्तान की जिंदगी बद्तर कर सकते हैं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 06:02 PM IST
IPL 2018 में सोमवार को मेजबान चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स को 13 रन से मात दी। मैच के बाद सीएसके के बल्लेबाज फाफ डू प्लेसी ने कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की खुलकर तारीफ की। शानदार फॉर्म में चल रहे धोनी की प्रशंसा करते हुए प्लेसी ने कहा कि वह किसी भी विरोधी कप्तान का जीना दूभर कर सकते हैं।
