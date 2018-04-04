The end of a fantastic tour and it was lovely to finish with a win in the T20 tri series. The cricket has been really competitive and we had a huge amount of fun off the field as well. India is always an incredible experience. धन्यवाद भारत, फिर मिलेंगे, अल्विदा । #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/sncVteUxtv— Ellyse Perry (@EllysePerry) April 2, 2018
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जोहानसबर्ग में खेले गए सीरीज के चौथे और आखिरी टेस्ट मैच के पांचवें दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 492 रनों से हराकर चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज 3-1 से अपने नाम कर ली है।
3 अप्रैल 2018