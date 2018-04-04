शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Ellyse Perry tweet about her experiencce in India after tri series

इस हसीन क्रिकेटर के ट्वीट से भारतीय फैंस हुए 'क्लीन बोल्ड', हिंदी में दिया दिल को छू लेने वाला मैसेज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 10:33 AM IST
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry
भारत दौरे पर आई ऑस्ट्रेलिया की महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने टी-20 ट्राई सीरीज पर कब्जा कर लिया है। भारत की मेजबानी में खेली गई इस सीरीज में इंग्लैंड ने भी हिस्सा लिया था। इस सीरीज में कंगारू क्रिकेट टीम की ऑलराउंडर खिलाड़ी एलिस पैरी ने शानदार प्रदर्शन कर टीम की जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। 27 साल की एलिस हालिया दौरे पर अपने प्रदर्शन से काफी खुश हैं।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

ellyse perry australia women cricket team india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Priyank Sharma
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के कंटेस्टेंट प्रियांक शर्मा ने कहा, 'बिना कपड़ों के अच्छा दिखने का वक्त आ गया है', हितेन और रॉकी ने उड़ाया मजाक

4 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

आधी रात को इस चीज ने बिग बी की उड़ा दी नींद, जब बताई सच्चाई तो...

4 अप्रैल 2018

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

फुर्सत मिलते ही भांजे के पास फौरन पहुंचीं मासी कंगना रनौत, तस्वीरें जीत लेंगी दिल

4 अप्रैल 2018

Rani Mukherjee beat Hitchi Mardani on box office
Bollywood

रानी की 'हिचकी' ने तोड़ दिया अपनी ही इस फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड, 12 दिनों में ही कर डाली इतने करोड़ की कमाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

Suniel Shetty said Ranbir Kapoor is the best actor for sanjay dutt biopic
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के लिए सुनील शेट्टी ने कही बड़ी बात, इस किरदार को लेकर किया खुलासा

4 अप्रैल 2018

Parveen Babi
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: तीन अफेयर के बाद भी आखिरी वक्त पर अकेले रह गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, डिप्रेशन ने ले ली थी जान

4 अप्रैल 2018

china bowl
World of Wonders

यकीन नहीं होता, 2 अरब रुपए में बिक गया 'मेड इन चाइना' कटोरा, पांच मिनट की नीलामी में हुआ ऐसा खेल

4 अप्रैल 2018

Deepika Ranbir
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह से शादी से पहले एक्स लवर संग हुस्न के जलवे बिखेरेंगी दीपिका, सबूत भी देख लो

4 अप्रैल 2018

Action stunts of Salman Khan in Race 3 will steal your heart, watch Video
Bollywood

VIDEO: जबरदस्त एक्शन से भरपूर है 'रेस 3', सलमान के फैंस स्टंट देखते ही हो जाएंगे दीवाने

4 अप्रैल 2018

Rekha will sing rap song in this big project
Bollywood

इस फिल्म में रेखा करेगी कुछ ऐसा जो आजतक नहीं हुआ, गाएंगी रैप सॉन्ग

4 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

SAvAUS: दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 48 साल बाद रचा इतिहास, कंगारुओं से छीनी सीरीज

दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जोहानसबर्ग में खेले गए सीरीज के चौथे और आखिरी टेस्ट मैच के पांचवें दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 492 रनों से हराकर चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज 3-1 से अपने नाम कर ली है।

3 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

PAKvWI: पाक ने वेस्टइंडीज का किया क्लीन स्वीप, सालों बाद अपनी सरजमीं पर मनाया जीत का जश्न

4 अप्रैल 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

...फिर दिखा धोनी का सेना प्रेम, कही दिल छू लेने वाली बात

4 अप्रैल 2018

virendra sehwag
Cricket News

सहवाग ने IPL में ओपनिंग करने को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, फैंस को लगेगा झटका

2 अप्रैल 2018

बबलू यादव
Cricket News

इस युवा बल्लेबाज ने इतनी कम गेंदों पर जमाया दोहरा शतक, जड़े 15 लंबे-लंबे छक्के

3 अप्रैल 2018

हेनरिच क्लासेन
Cricket News

IPL 2018: राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने स्टीव स्मिथ की जगह इस धाकड़ बल्लेबाज को किया शामिल

2 अप्रैल 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

इस बार भी धोनी के लिए यादगार रहा 2 अप्रैल, पहले वर्ल्ड कप अब पद्मभूषण

2 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच में ही राष्ट्रगान रुकने से पाकिस्तानियों की हुई किरकिरी, देखिए फिर क्या हुआ

2 अप्रैल 2018

इरफान पठान
Cricket News

इरफान पठान को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, बनाया गया इस टीम का कोच

31 मार्च 2018

इश सोढ़ी
Cricket News

19 साल के बाद न्यूजीलैंड ने किया कमाल, इंग्लैंड को टेस्ट सीरीज में किया चित

3 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.