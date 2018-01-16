Download App
टीम इंडिया को लगा तगड़ा झटका, तीसरे व आखिरी टेस्ट से पहले बाहर हुआ यह स्टार खिलाड़ी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:40 PM IST
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीन टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के तीसरे व अंतिम मैच से पहले एक बड़ा झटका लगा है। दरअसल, टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋद्धिमान साहा अंतिम टेस्ट मुकाबले से हेमस्ट्रिंग इंजरी की वजह से बाहर हो गए हैं। जिसके बाद उनकी जगह विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज दिनेश कार्तिक को टीम में शामिल किया गया है। इस बात की जानकारी भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने मंगलवार को दी। कार्तिक तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले दक्षिण अफ्रीका पहुंच जाएंगे। कार्तिक की 7 साल बाद टेस्ट टीम वापसी हो रहा है। उन्होंने अाखिरी बार साल 2010 में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच खेला था। 
 

गौरतलब है कि ऋद्धिमान साहा को 11 जनवरी को प्रैक्टिस सेशन के दौरान बाएं पैर में चोट लग गई थी। उसके बाद बीसीसीआई की मेडिकल टीम लगातार उनकी चोट पर नजर रख रही थी। सेंचुरियन में खेले जा रहे सीरीज के दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के टॉस के दौरान विराट कोहली ने बताया था कि साहा को चोट की वजह से बाहर रखा गया है, जबकि उनकी जगह पार्थिव पटेल को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल किया। 

बता दें कि तीन टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के पहले टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाथों 72 रन से करारी हार झेलनी पड़ी थी। उसके बाद दूसरे मुकाबले के लिए विराट कोहली ने साहा सहित टीम में 3 बदलाव किए। भुवनेश्वर की जगह इशांत शर्मा और ओपनर शिखर धवन की जगह लोकेश राहुल को टीम में शामिल किया गया। हालांकि, दूसरे टेस्ट में साहा की जगह प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल हुए पार्थिव पटेल का प्रदर्शन काफी निराशाजनक रहा है।

दिनेश कार्तिक फिलहाल जोरदार फॉर्म में हैं। सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी-20 ट्रोफी में उन्होंने दो अर्धशतक लगाकर तमिलनाडु की जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। कार्तिक ने अब तक 23 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं और 27.77 की ऐवरेज से 1000 रन बनाए हैं। उनके नाम एक शतक और सात अर्धशतक शामिल हैं, जबकि उनता बेस्ट स्कोर 129 रन है। 
