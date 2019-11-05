सचिन से लेकर सहवाग तक, दिग्गजों ने इस अंदाज में दी विराट कोहली को जन्मदिन की बधाई

Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli . Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KYg3CGHQei— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2019
Happy birthday mere chotte veer @imVkohli modern generations batting master,I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQxlESr9NV— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2019
As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine. #HappyBirthdayVirat 🎂💐💐 pic.twitter.com/6vNY1U4p8H— BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2019
Birthday wishes from friends are the real icing on the cake.— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2019
Happy Birthday @imVkohli
Here are some wishes for you from the RCB family. #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/hFE6RiRBCS
#happybirthdaysuperV @iamvkohli. May you continue breaking records and lead the nation to greater heights 💯😎 pic.twitter.com/MOqslWA0pv— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) November 5, 2019
Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli.— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 5, 2019
Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success! pic.twitter.com/iSVBYaJ8jd
Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat! Continue scoring runs and leading India with the same passion! All the best. pic.twitter.com/DhExlercwC— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2019
Many many happy returns of the day to @imVkohli Wishing you many more successful years ahead Enjoy picturesque Bhutan pic.twitter.com/qC9jFYoI2p— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 5, 2019
In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/baoFsOc5ev— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 5, 2019
May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019
पिता की मौत ने विराट को बनाया किंग कोहली
5 नवंबर 2019