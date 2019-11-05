शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Cricket fraternity wishes Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday

सचिन से लेकर सहवाग तक, दिग्गजों ने इस अंदाज में दी विराट कोहली को जन्मदिन की बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 01:16 PM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : ट्वीटर
ख़बर सुनें
क्रिकेट जगत में आज ही के दिन विराट कोहली के रूप में एक महानतम बल्लेबाज का जन्म हुआ था। कोहली आज यानी पांच नवंबर को अपना 31वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। अगस्त 2008 में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दांबुला में एकदिवसीय मैच से अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में डेब्यु करने वाले कोहली ने पीछे मुड़ कर कभी नहीं देखा। उन्होंने अपने करियर में अब तक 82 टेस्ट, 239 एकदिवसीय और 72 टी -20 मैच खेले हैं। अपने जन्मदिन के अवसर पर कोहली ने 15 साल के युवा कोहली के लिए एक भावुक संदेश लिखा। दाएं हाथ के इस बल्लेबाज के जन्मदिन के उपलक्ष्य में बधाई देने वालों का ताता लगा रहा। आइए बताते हैं कि क्रिकेट प्रशंसक और खिलाड़ियों ने किस प्रकार भारतीय कप्तान को शुभकामनाएं दी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन
मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!

Recommended

Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: विराट के प्यार में पागल थीं यह ब्राजीलियन एक्ट्रेस, सात समंदर पार से आतीं थीं मिलने

5 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली इजाबेल
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: विराट के प्यार में पागल थीं यह ब्राजीलियन एक्ट्रेस, सात समंदर पार से आतीं थीं मिलने

5 नवंबर 2019

Petrol diesel price on 5 november in Delhi Mumbai Kolkata Chennai
Bazar

आम आदमी को राहत, लगातार पांचवे दिन सस्ता हुआ पेट्रोल, इतनी हुई डीजल की कीमत

5 नवंबर 2019

ईश सोढ़ी
Cricket News

गेंदबाजों ने दिखाया दम, तीसरे टी-20 में इंग्लैंड को पटकते हुए न्यूजीलैंड ने बनाई 2-1 की बढ़त

5 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: 31वें जन्मदिन पर ये हैं कोहली के 31 'विराट' रिकॉर्ड

5 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली और ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: 31वें जन्मदिन पर ये हैं कोहली के 31 'विराट' रिकॉर्ड

5 नवंबर 2019

Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: यूं ही नहीं दुनिया के महान खिलाड़ियों में शुमार हैं विराट, सबूत हैं ये रिकॉर्ड्स

5 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: यूं ही नहीं दुनिया के महान खिलाड़ियों में शुमार हैं विराट, सबूत हैं ये रिकॉर्ड्स

5 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Business Diary

Birthday Special: करोड़पति हैं कप्तान विराट कोहली, एक साल में कमाए इतने पैसे

5 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
virat kohli harbhajan singh sachin tendulkar vvs laxman
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Spotlight

Kapil, Salman and Amitabh
Television

कपिल से अमिताभ-सलमान को हुआ भारी नुकसान, टॉप पांच से हुए बाहर, देखें TRP की पूरी लिस्ट

5 नवंबर 2019

tabu
Bollywood

हूबहू मां की तरह दिखती हैं ये मशहूर अभिनेत्री, बहन के जन्मदिन पर शेयर की थ्रोबैक तस्वीर

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bigg Boss 13
Television

BB 13: बिग बॉस का चौंकाने वाला फैसला, इस हरकत के बाद सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को शो से निकाला!

5 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

अयोध्या मामला: कभी भी आ सकता है फैसला, केंद्र ने यूपी भेजे चार हजार जवान

5 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक साथ नॉमिनेट हुए 7 घरवाले, आरती ने खेली मास्टर चाल, पलट गया गेम

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Sahil khan and Ayesha
Bollywood

फ्लॉप होने के बाद भी करोड़ों कमाता है ये अभिनेता, टाइगर श्रॉफ की मां से जुड़ चुका है नाम

5 नवंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

कभी स्टेशन पर गाना गाकर भीख मांगती थीं रानू मंडल, एक रात में ही बदल गई पूरी जिंदगी

5 नवंबर 2019

राज्यपाल से मिलने के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते संजय राउत
India News

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के गठजोड़ का दुष्यंत की कविता ने दिया संकेत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' बाहर से साथ

5 नवंबर 2019

बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल
Delhi NCR

वकील अंकल! मेरे पापा तो पुलिसवाले हैं, सब कहते हैं कि वह कम पढ़े-लिखे हैं, लेकिन आप तो...

5 नवंबर 2019

devendra fadanvis
India News

शाह-फडणवीस और सोनिया-पवार की मुलाकात के बाद भी नहीं सुलझी महाराष्ट्र की गुत्थी, भाजपा ने चला आखिरी दांव

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विराट कोहली और उनके पिता
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: इस वजह से पिता के अंतिम संस्कार में नहीं जा पाए थे विराट, हर कोई रह गया था हैरान

पिता की मौत ने विराट को बनाया किंग कोहली

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
BCCI is going to introduced Power Player rule in IPL 2020
Cricket News

IPL में शुरू होने जा रहा ‘पावर प्लेयर’, मैच के दौरान कभी भी बदल सकते हैं खिलाड़ी

5 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: 'विराट' कमाई सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश, पैसे के मामले में भी किंग हैं कोहली

5 नवंबर 2019

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में होता है टीम से बाहर होने का खौफ, इसलिए नहीं लेते रेस्टः युवराज

5 नवंबर 2019

Hashim Amla
Cricket News

संन्यास के बाद अमला को मिली नयी जिम्मेदारी, बने इस टीम के बल्लेबाजी सलाहकार

4 नवंबर 2019

Chris Gayle
Cricket News

टिकट होने के बावजूद फ्लाइट में चढ़ने से रोका, अब गेल से माफी मांगती फिर रही एयरलाइंस कंपनी

4 नवंबर 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

INDvBAN: रद्द हो सकता है दूसरा टी-20! राजकोट में तूफान और भारी बारिश की संभावना

4 नवंबर 2019

मुश्फिकुर रहीम और रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

छोटा कद मुश्फिकुर रहीम के लिए बना वरदान, रोहित ने भी माना कम ऊंचाई का नहीं रहा ध्यान

4 नवंबर 2019

गिल और विराट
Cricket News

शुभमन गिल ने देवधर ट्रॉफी में रचा इतिहास, तोड़ा कोहली का 10 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

4 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदूषण के बीच मैच
Cricket News

खतरनाक प्रदूषण में खेले भारत-बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ी, मैच के बाद सौरव गांगुली ने किया धन्यवाद

4 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लोग हैं हैरान, विनोद खन्ना का बेटा रहा संन्यास

विनोद खन्ना के बेटे अक्षय खन्ना और राहुल खन्ना को तो सभी जानते हैं लेकिन उनके तीसरे बेटे साक्षी खन्ना के बारे में बहुत कम ही लोगों को पता होगा। उन्होंने अपने पिता विनोद खन्ना की राह पर चलने का फैसला किया है।

5 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:21

On Location Shoot: बाल वीर में पूरे भारत नगर के बच्चे हो गए किडनैप, देखिए क्या होगा आगे

5 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:51

On Location Shoot: तेरा क्या होगा आलिया में तारा हुई गायब, देखिए क्या होगा आगे

5 नवंबर 2019

हंस राज 1:08

भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के ऑफिस के बाहर फायरिंग, गोली चलाने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

5 नवंबर 2019

बगदादी 1:11

सीरिया से तुर्की ने बगदादी की बहन को किया गिरफ्तार, ISIS से है रश्मिया अवाद का कनेक्शन

5 नवंबर 2019

Related

आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टी20 क्वालिफायर
Cricket News

ICC टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2020 का पूरा शेड्यूल जारी, जानें कब और कहां होंगे भारत के मुकाबले

4 नवंबर 2019

Rishabh Pant
Cricket News

बांग्लादेश से हार के बाद भड़के भारतीय फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर पंत और खलील की लगाई क्लास

4 नवंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

आखिर कहां चूके रोहित के रणबांकुरे, खुद कप्तान ने किया मैच के बाद एक-एक गलती का हिसाब

4 नवंबर 2019

मुश्फिकुर रहीम
Cricket News

पंत और क्रुणाल पांड्या की गलती पड़ी भारी, मैच जिताने वाले मुशफिकुर रहीम को मिले चार जीवनदान

4 नवंबर 2019

ऋषभ पंत और रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

VIDEO: जब मुंह छिपाते दिखे ऋषभ पंत, असफल DRS पर रोहित ने हंसते-हंसते लगाई क्लास

4 नवंबर 2019

इंडिया बी टीम
Cricket News

इंडिया बी ने जीती देवधर ट्रॉफी, खिताबी मुकाबले में इंडिया सी को 51 रन से हराया

4 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited