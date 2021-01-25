33 साल की हुई टीम इंडिया की नई 'दीवार', चेतेश्वर पुजारा को दुनियाभर से मिल रही बधाई

{"_id":"600e48ede08a2c051c3d93a2","slug":"cheteshwar-pujara-turns-33-today-happy-birthday-to-indian-cricket-team-new-wall","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"33 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0908 '\u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930', \u091a\u0947\u0924\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट में भारत को तीन विकेट से जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले चेतेश्वर पुजारा का आज 33वां जन्मदिन है। 25 जनवरी 1988 को गुजरात के राजकोट जन्में पुजारा भारतीय क्रिकेट की नई 'दीवार' कहलाए जाते हैं।

He takes body blows

Grinds it out in the middle

Braves it all & stands tall



81 Tests 🏏

6111 runs 👌

13572 balls faced 👏

18 hundreds 👍



Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂



Let's relive one of his fine tons against Sri Lanka 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021

81 टेस्ट मैच में पुजारा के नाम 6111 रन दर्ज हैं। 206 के सर्वोच्च स्कोर के साथ तीन दोहरे शतक, 18 शतक और 28 अर्धशतक लगा चुके चेतेश्वर को वन-डे क्रिकेट में ज्यादा मौके नहीं मिले, उनके नाम 5 एकदिवसीय मैच में में 51 रन दर्ज है।

Happy birthday, @cheteshwar1 🎉



👕 81 Tests

🏏 6111 runs

🌟 46 fifty-plus scores



He has three Test double hundreds to his name, including a high score of 206* 👏



One of the grittiest batters in the game! pic.twitter.com/mGYnkpn0Lq — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2021

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बॉर्डर-गावसकर ट्रॉफी के चार टेस्ट मैच की आठ पारियों में पुजारा ने 33.87 की औसत से कुल 271 रन बनाने वाले इस बल्लेबाज को अब दुनियाभर से बधाइयां मिल रहीं हैं। पुजी के कप्तान विराट कोहली, साथी खिलाड़ी ऋधिमान साहा ने उन्हें ट्विटर पर शुभकामना दी। पूर्व खिलाड़ी आरपी सिंह ने भी जमकर तारीफ की।

Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iAj4qL6196 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 25, 2021

The second after Rahul Dravid to score 5000+ Test runs at No. 3 for 🇮🇳



Scored three 💯s in India's first series win in Australia in 2018-19, and endured blows to the body to help clinch a second triumph 👏#OnThisDay @cheteshwar1, 🇮🇳's rock, turns 33 🎉https://t.co/UurbPtiSoY pic.twitter.com/slUXNig8Sq — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 25, 2021

Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021