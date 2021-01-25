Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33 today, happy birthday to indian cricket team new wall

33 साल की हुई टीम इंडिया की नई 'दीवार', चेतेश्वर पुजारा को दुनियाभर से मिल रही बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 10:41 AM IST
विज्ञापन
चेतेश्वर पुजारा अपनी पत्नी के साथ
चेतेश्वर पुजारा अपनी पत्नी के साथ - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट में भारत को तीन विकेट से जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले चेतेश्वर पुजारा का आज 33वां जन्मदिन है। 25 जनवरी 1988 को गुजरात के राजकोट जन्में पुजारा भारतीय क्रिकेट की नई 'दीवार' कहलाए जाते हैं।
विज्ञापन
 
81 टेस्ट मैच में पुजारा के नाम 6111 रन दर्ज हैं। 206 के सर्वोच्च स्कोर के साथ तीन दोहरे शतक, 18 शतक और 28 अर्धशतक लगा चुके चेतेश्वर को वन-डे क्रिकेट में ज्यादा मौके नहीं मिले, उनके नाम 5 एकदिवसीय मैच में में 51 रन दर्ज है।
 
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बॉर्डर-गावसकर ट्रॉफी के चार टेस्ट मैच की आठ पारियों में पुजारा ने 33.87 की औसत से कुल 271 रन बनाने वाले इस बल्लेबाज को अब दुनियाभर से बधाइयां मिल रहीं हैं। पुजी के कप्तान विराट कोहली, साथी खिलाड़ी ऋधिमान साहा ने उन्हें ट्विटर पर शुभकामना दी। पूर्व खिलाड़ी आरपी सिंह ने भी जमकर तारीफ की।


 
 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
cricket cricket news international national cheteshwar pujara
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Spotlight

इमरान खान
World

पाई-पाई को तरस रहा कंगाल पाकिस्तान, इमरान खान जिन्ना की 'पहचान' गिरवी रख 500 अरब का लेंगे कर्ज

25 जनवरी 2021

अलाव जलाकर ठंड से बचाव करते लोग।
India News

दिल्ली-यूपी समेत उत्तर भारत में कड़ाके की ठंड, बर्फीली हवाओं का सितम जारी, जानें देश के अन्य राज्यों का हाल

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
भारतीय-अमेरिकी चिकित्सक डॉक्टर विवेक मूर्ति (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारतीय मूल के अमेरिकी डॉक्टर ने किया आगाह, कहा- 'लगातार रूप बदल रहा कोरोना वायरस, रहना होगा तैयार'

25 जनवरी 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

चीन के ब्रह्मपुत्र पर बांध बनाने से भारत से छिड़ सकती है पानी के लिए जंग

25 जनवरी 2021

करणवीर मोहरा, निधि वी सेठ
Television

करणवीर मेहरा और निधि सेठ ने लिए सात फेरे, शादी के बाद एक दूसरे का हाथ थामे आए नजर

25 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
कपिल शर्मा
Television

The Kapil Sharma Show के फैंस को लगा बड़ा झटका, जल्द बंद होने जा रहा है शो

25 जनवरी 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

पद की गरिमा भूल बेशर्मी पर उतरे अफसर, युवती से फोन पर की अश्लील बातें, ऑडियो वायरल

25 जनवरी 2021

मानसी नाइक, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन की हमशक्ल लगती है ये अभिनेत्री, तस्वीर देखकर आप भी खा जाएंगे धोखा

25 जनवरी 2021

वरुण धवन की शादी
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की शादी और जान्हवी कपूर की फिल्म के सेट पर प्रदर्शन, पांच खबरें

25 जनवरी 2021

वरुण धवन की शादी
Bollywood

शादी के बंधन में बंधे वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल, दूल्हा दुल्हन की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

24 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X