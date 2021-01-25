33 साल की हुई टीम इंडिया की नई 'दीवार', चेतेश्वर पुजारा को दुनियाभर से मिल रही बधाई

He takes body blows
Grinds it out in the middle
Braves it all & stands tall
81 Tests 🏏
6111 runs 👌
13572 balls faced 👏
18 hundreds 👍
Here's wishing #TeamIndia's Mr. Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday 🎂
Let's relive one of his fine tons against Sri Lanka 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2021
Happy birthday, @cheteshwar1 🎉— ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2021
👕 81 Tests
🏏 6111 runs
🌟 46 fifty-plus scores
He has three Test double hundreds to his name, including a high score of 206* 👏
One of the grittiest batters in the game! pic.twitter.com/mGYnkpn0Lq
Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iAj4qL6196— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 25, 2021
The second after Rahul Dravid to score 5000+ Test runs at No. 3 for 🇮🇳— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 25, 2021
Scored three 💯s in India's first series win in Australia in 2018-19, and endured blows to the body to help clinch a second triumph 👏#OnThisDay @cheteshwar1, 🇮🇳's rock, turns 33 🎉https://t.co/UurbPtiSoY pic.twitter.com/slUXNig8Sq
Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021
The only 'common factor' in back to back series wins in Australia! #HappyBirthdayPujara You have proved to the new generation that not only quality of runs but spending quality time at crease is as important. Have a great year ahead 🎉 #CheteshwarPujara @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/dvQU08hdFc— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 25, 2021