शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Beautiful Pakistani Girl Wins Indian Hearts during Indo-Pak match in Asia cup 2018

दिल जीत ले गई यह खूबसूरत पाकिस्तानी फैन, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रही वायरल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 02:05 PM IST
Beautiful Pakistani Girl Wins Indian Hearts during Indo-Pak match in Asia cup 2018
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला हमेशा से ही हाईवोल्टेज रहा है। मैदान के भीतर जहां खिलाड़ी आपस में भिड़ते हैं तो स्टेडियम में मौजूद फैंस अपनी पसंदीदा टीम को चीयर करने में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ते। ऐसी ही एक पाकिस्तानी फैन मैच के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है।
विज्ञापन
मैच भले ही पाकिस्तानी टीम हार चुकी हो पर इस महिला फैन ने अपनी खूबसूरती से हर किसी का दिल जीत लिया। मैदान पर जहां रोहित-शिखर चौके-छक्कों की बरसात कर रहे थे उसी दौरान कैमरामैन का फोकस बार-बार इस पाकिस्तानी हसीना पर टिक जाता।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

'दिल नहीं हम तो गुर्दा, किडनी सब हार बैठे'

Recommended

Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: केदार जाधव ने खोला सफलता का राज, बोले- धोनी ने बदली मेरी जिंदगी

20 सितंबर 2018

केदार जाधव और एमएस धोनी
kedar jadhav
एमएस धोनी
केदार जाधव
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: केदार जाधव ने खोला सफलता का राज, बोले- धोनी ने बदली मेरी जिंदगी

20 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

VIDEO: हार्दिक पांड्या एशिया कप से बाहर, पाक के खिलाफ मैच में हुआ था दर्दनाक हादसा

20 सितंबर 2018
Cricket News

VIDEO: हार्दिक पांड्या एशिया कप से बाहर, पाक के खिलाफ मैच में हुआ था दर्दनाक हादसा

20 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ओपनर, सिक्सर लगाते ही उड़ाए कई रिकॉर्ड्स

20 सितंबर 2018
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक ओपनर, सिक्सर लगाते ही उड़ाए कई रिकॉर्ड्स

20 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

शर्मनाक हार के बाद पाक कप्तान का बड़ा बयान, बताया कहां भारी पड़ गई टीम इंडिया

20 सितंबर 2018
Cricket News

शर्मनाक हार के बाद पाक कप्तान का बड़ा बयान, बताया कहां भारी पड़ गई टीम इंडिया

20 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

रोहित ने इस खिलाड़ी के सिर बांधा जीत का सेहरा, बोले- पाक को उसने अकेले घेरा

20 सितंबर 2018
Cricket News

रोहित ने इस खिलाड़ी के सिर बांधा जीत का सेहरा, बोले- पाक को उसने अकेले घेरा

20 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

शर्मनाकः यूपी में कलयुगी शिक्षक ने 25 से ज्यादा छात्राओं की बनाई अश्लील वीडियो

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pakistani girl asia cup 2018 एशिया कप 2018
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

anup jalota and task
Television

बिग बॉस 12: अनूप जलोटा के लिए 'उमराव जान' बनीं दीपिका कक्कड़, तो इस कंटेस्टेंट ने पूल में लगाई आग

20 सितंबर 2018

d
Weird Stories

आखिर क्यों लिखी जाती है रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड पर समुद्र तल की ऊंचाई, नहीं जानते होंगे ये राज की बात

20 सितंबर 2018

jackky bhagnani
Bollywood

'चलते-चलते' रिमिक्स पर लता मंगेशकर भड़की थीं, अब जैकी भगनानी ने दिया जवाब

20 सितंबर 2018

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कार में बैठ सपना चौधरी ने कहा- 'चलो इश्क लड़ाएं', सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हुआ वायरल

20 सितंबर 2018

anushka sharma green chanderi saree
Fashion street

शादी के बाद पहली बार इस लुक में नजर आईं अनुष्का शर्मा, देखकर विराट कोहली भी हो जाएंगे रोमांटिक

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Dengue treatment: How to Use kiwi fruit to Treat Dengue
Healthy Food

डेंगू की कर देगा छुट्टी ये पहाड़ी फल, इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के साथ लंबे समय तक रखता है जवां

20 सितंबर 2018

race 3
Bollywood

'रेस 3' फ्लॉप होने के 3 महीने बाद रेमो डिसूजा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- 'वो फिल्म कभी नहीं बनाऊंगा जिसमें...'

20 सितंबर 2018

Urvashi Vani,
Television

बिग बॉस 12: दीपक के बाद अब इस बिहारी कंटेस्टेंट को घरवालों ने बनाया निशाना, मुद्दा वाशरूम से जुड़ा

20 सितंबर 2018

sadak 2
Bollywood

27 साल पहले बनी इस फिल्म का बनने जा रहा सीक्वल, महेश भट्ट डायरेक्शन में करेंगे वापसी

20 सितंबर 2018

alia bhatt
Fashion street

दोस्त की पार्टी में कॉपी कैट बनीं आलिया भट्ट, ये 2 हीरोइनों भी पहले पहन चुकी हैं ऐसी ड्रेस

20 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

महामुकाबले में भारत की शानदार जीत, पाकिस्तान को 8 विकेट से पीटा

एशिया कप में आज टीम इंडिया और पाकिस्तान के बीच पांचवां और रोमांचक मुकाबला दुबई में खेला जा रहा है।

20 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Asia Cup 2018: India vs pakistan, When, Where and How to watch live streaming
Cricket News

Asia Cup 2018: भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच जंग शुरू, पढ़िए कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

19 सितंबर 2018

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी
Cricket News

विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी राउंड अप: युवाओं के जोश के आगे फीके पड़े दिग्गजों के अनुभव, गिल ने ठोका शतक

20 सितंबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

भारत-पाक मैच में अब तक लगा 500 करोड़ रुपए का सट्टा, इस टीम पर लगा है जीत का दांव

19 सितंबर 2018

india vs pakistan asia cup 2018 match preview at dubai
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: पाकिस्तान की बैंड बजाने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया, थोड़ी देर में शुरू होगा मैच

19 सितंबर 2018

SHIKHAR DHAWAN
Cricket News

शिखर के शतक से टीम इंडिया का विजयी आगाज, पहले मैच में हांगकांग को 26 रन से हराया

19 सितंबर 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Team India gear up for Hong Kong, When, Where and How to watch live streaming
Cricket News

Asia Cup 2018: टीम इंडिया और हांगकांग के बीच मुकाबला आज, पढ़िए कब, कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

18 सितंबर 2018

अफगानिस्तान टीम
Cricket News

अफगानिस्तान की एेतिहासिक जीत, श्रीलंका को 91 रन से हराकर एशिया कप से किया बाहर

18 सितंबर 2018

वसीम जाफर
Cricket News

40 वर्षीय वसीम जाफर की 4 साल बाद वन-डे टीम में वापसी, चयन पर हुआ जमकर बवाल

13 सितंबर 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma talks about his secret plan before hong kong match
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: कप्तान रोहित ने बनाया मास्टर प्लान, धोनी के क्रम में हुआ बदलाव

17 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Related

Pakistan are favourites in asia cup 2018 says Sanjay Manjrekar
Cricket News

'टीम इंडिया नहीं जीतेगी खिताब, पाकिस्तान बनेगी एशिया कप चैंपियन'

18 सितंबर 2018

विरा
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बनेंगे देश के खेल रत्न! पढ़िए अर्जुन अवार्ड के लिए नामित खिलाड़ियों की पूरी लिस्ट

18 सितंबर 2018

Asia cup 2018: India aims to dominate Pakistan against Hong Kong match
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: हांगकांग तो बहाना, टीम इंडिया का असली मकसद पाक को ताकत दिखाना

18 सितंबर 2018

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

एशिया कप में इन 5 खिलाड़ियों को देखने के लिए खचाखच भरा होगा स्टेडियम, अपनी टीम के हैं असली मैच विनर

15 सितंबर 2018

India favourites in Asia Cup, says Ex captain Sourav Ganguly
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: हो गई भविष्यवाणी, सौरव गांगुली ने बताया यह टीम बनेगी सिकंदर

15 सितंबर 2018

मिताली राज
Cricket News

मिताली राज ने जड़ी ऐतिहासिक सेंचुरी, श्रीलंका का क्लीन स्वीप करने से चूकी टीम इंडिया

16 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.