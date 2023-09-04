Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Asia Cup: Gautam Gambhir clarification on viral video, said- Pakistani Fans saying against India; Kohli Dhoni
IND Inning
18/0 (2.2 ov)
Target: 145
Shubman Gill 12(6)*
Rohit Sharma 5 (8)
India need 127 runs in 20.4 remaining overs

Asia Cup: वायरल वीडियो पर गंभीर की सफाई, आपत्तिजनक इशारे पर कहा- पाकिस्तानी दर्शक भारत के खिलाफ बोल रहे थे...

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पल्लेकल Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2023 10:12 PM IST
सार

वायरल वीडियो भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान मैच का बताया जा रहा है। गंभीर एशिया कप के लिए श्रीलंका गए हुए हैं और वह कमेंट्री पैनल का हिस्सा हैं। वीडियो में भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच के दौरान बारिश के समय वह वापस पवेलियन लौटते दिखते हैं। इसी बीच दर्शकों की एक हरकत से वह भड़क जाते हैं।

Asia Cup: Gautam Gambhir clarification on viral video, said- Pakistani Fans saying against India; Kohli Dhoni
गंभीर का एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

भारत के पूर्व ओपनर और भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर एक वायरल वीडियो की वजह से चर्चाओं में आ गए हैं। दरअसल, गंभीर ने उस वीडियो में फैंस की ओर देखकर आपत्तिजनक इशारे किए थे। इस पर कुछ फैंस नाराज हो गए। इस घटना को कुछ फैंस ने कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड कर लिया और अब इसका वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस मामले पर अब गंभीर ने सफाई भी दी है। गंभीर ने इस मामले को लेकर ट्वीट भी किया है।

वायरल वीडियो में गंभीर का आपत्तिजनक इशारा

वायरल वीडियो भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान मैच का बताया जा रहा है। गंभीर एशिया कप के लिए श्रीलंका गए हुए हैं और वह कमेंट्री पैनल का हिस्सा हैं। वीडियो में भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच के दौरान बारिश के समय वह वापस पवेलियन लौटते दिखते हैं। इसी बीच दर्शक दीर्घा से फैंस कथित तौर पर कोहली-कोहली और धोनी-धोनी चिल्लाने लगते हैं। गंभीर कई मौकों पर धोनी की आलोचना कर चुके हैं और इससे प्रतीत होता है कि वह भारत के पूर्व कप्तान को पसंद नहीं करते। ऐसे में फैंस कथित तौर पर कोहली-धोनी के नारे लगाने लगते हैं। इससे गंभीर नाराज दिखे और उन्होंने फैंस की ओर देखकर आपत्तिजनक इशारा किया। 

Asia Cup: Gautam Gambhir clarification on viral video, said- Pakistani Fans saying against India; Kohli Dhoni
यह उस वीडियो के अंश हैं जिसकी बात की जा रही है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पहले भी मैदान में फैंस पर भड़क चुके हैं गंभीर
यह पहली बार नहीं है जब गंभीर फैंस से इस प्रकार भिड़े हों। आईपीएल में लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स की मेंटरिंग करने वाले गंभीर इस साल कोहली-कोहली के नारे से भी बौखला गए थे। उनके और कोहली के बीच हुए विवाद के बाद फैंस ने गंभीर के सामने कोहली-कोहली के नारे लगाए थे, जिस पर गंभीर भड़क गए थे। ऐसे में अब उनका यह नया वीडियो भी काफी वायरल हो रहा है। 

इस मामले पर सफाई देते हुए गंभीर ने कहा- देखिए पहली बात तो ये जो सोशल मीडिया पर जो भी दिखाया जाता है, उसमें कोई सच्चाई नहीं होता। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अपनी तरफ से जो दिखाना चाहें वह दिखाते हैं। सच्चाई यह है जो भी वीडियो वायरल हुआ है, अगर आप एंटी इंडिया स्लोगन्स लगाएंगे और अगर आप देश विराधो नारे लगाएंगे या फिर कश्मीर को लेकर बात करेंगे तो बंदा इसी तरीक से तो रिएक्ट करेगा या हंस के चला जाएगा! सिर्फ यही कारण था कि वहां दो से तीन पाकिस्तानी लोग थे जो भारत के खिलाफ बयानबाजी कर रहे थे तो इसी वजह से वह नैचुरल रिएक्शन था। मैं अपने देश के खिलाफ सुन नहीं सकता हूं।

गंभीर ने कहा- इसी कारण से वह रिएक्शन था। आप गालियां देंगे या देश के खिलाफ कुछ उल्टा बोलेंगे तो आप क्या एक्सपेक्ट करते हैं कि हंस के चला जाऊं या कुछ न बोलूं, क्योंकि उस तरह का व्यक्ति तो मैं हूं भी नहीं। मैं इतना ही कहना चाहूंगा कि जब आप मैच देखने आए हैं तो सिर्फ अपनी टीम को सपोर्ट करें। वहां पर कुछ पॉलिटिकल करने की जरूरत नहीं है, कश्मीर का मुद्दा उठाने की जरूरत नहीं है या हिंदुस्तान के खिलाफ गलत बोलने की जरूरत नहीं है। आप अपने देश को सपोर्ट करिए। वहां पर हिंदुस्तानी सपोर्ट्स भी थे और वह अपने देश के खिलाड़ी का समर्थन कर रहे थे तो इसमें क्या खराबी है। आप यहां मैच देखने आए हैं, यहां पॉलिटिकल तो कुछ भी नहीं हो रहा। अगर आप अच्छे से प्यार से सपोर्ट करते अपनी टीम को तो क्या खराबी है। 

गंभीर ने कहा- सिर्फ इतने ही कमेंट्स आ रहे थे। इससे ज्यादा कुछ नहीं आ रहा था। मैं ये कहना चाहूंगा कि जब भी भारत-पाकिस्तान खेले, तो मैं दोनों ही देशों के फैंस से कहना चाहूंगा कि आप अपने देश को सपोर्ट करिए। किसी भी खिलाड़ी या किसी भी व्यक्ति को न तो उसके देश के बारे में गलत बोलिए न कश्मीर के बारे में बोलिए। एक मीडियाकर्मी ने सवाल पूछा कि ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि फैंस धोनी-धोनी चिल्ला रहे थे, इस वजह से आपने ऐसा रिएक्ट किया। इस पर गंभीर ने कहा- वही मैं कह रहा हूं न कि सोशल मीडिया पर जो दिखाया जाता है, उसे अपनी मर्जी से ट्विस्ट किया जाता है। जो मन करता है उस तरीके से सोशल मीडिया पर दिखाया जाता है। सोशल मीडिया पर सबकुछ तो कैप्चर होता नहीं है। या सबकुछ तो दिखाया जाता नहीं है। मेरा मानना है कि अगर वहां भारतीय लोग थे वो अगर किसी को भी सपोर्ट कर रहे थे या किसी के भी नारे लगा रहे थे तो मेरी तरफ से नहीं लगा रहे थे। मैंने तो उन लोगों को रिएक्ट किया था जिन लोगों ने हिंदुस्तान विरोधी नारे लगाए थे। आप मुझसे क्या एक्सपेक्ट करते हैं कि उन लोगों को कुछ न बोला जाए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें