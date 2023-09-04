Asia Cup: वायरल वीडियो पर गंभीर की सफाई, आपत्तिजनक इशारे पर कहा- पाकिस्तानी दर्शक भारत के खिलाफ बोल रहे थे...

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes”.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 4, 2023
Not everything is as it seems. Any Indian would react how I did to the kind of slogans used against our nation. I love our players & I love my country. 🇮🇳🇮🇳
Feeling sad for Gambhir! Gautam Gambhir loses his cool at fans for “Kohli, Kohli” chants during LSG vs CSK match at Ekana.— The Sarcasm (@TheSarccasm) May 5, 2023
Gautam Gambhir said, "whatever is shown on social media cannot be true. The crowd was chanting anti India slogans". pic.twitter.com/hCw4y1qdtH— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2023
