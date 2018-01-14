Don’t understand how you can leave a bowler out that don’t have more bounce than a taller bowler @ImIshant. @BhuviOfficial has so much skill and accuracy that he brings. It’s like leaving out @VDP_24!— Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018
Iam surprised not to find Bhuvi in the playing XI today. In the first test,he took the most number of wickets (6 wickets)showing skill in using the new ball & batted quite well showing patience nd resilience.Am I missing something here 🤔— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2018
Virat and the Team Management are surprising their own players and confusing us.Heeee ha🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/ASGjyzzAmn— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 13, 2018
"Perception isn't the truth but it's bigger than truth these days" And may be that's why Bhuvi isn't a part of playing 11. #IndvSAonSonyTen3— R P Singh (@RpSingh99) January 13, 2018
टीम इंडिया ने अंतिम ओवरों में दमदार वापसी की और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तीन विकेट झटकते हुए दूसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन का अंत रोमांचक अंदाज में किया।
13 जनवरी 2018
