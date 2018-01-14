Download App
टीम इंडिया के फेरबदल फैसले को लेकर इन दिग्गजों ने की किरकिरी, बोले बड़ी-बड़ी बात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 11:24 AM IST
allan donald and laxman among former cricketer criticized think tank for removal of three player
विराट कोहली
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेंचुरियन में खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया में हुई तीन फेरबदल को लेकर माहौल काफी गरम हैं। कई दिग्गज इसकी आलोचना कर रहे हैं। इस बीच दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व क्रिकेटर एलेन डोनाल्ड और टीम इंडिया के पूर्व 'वेरी वेरी स्पेशल' वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट के लिए टीम इंडिया की चयन की कड़ी आलोचना की है।

इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों का मानना है कि भुवनेश्वर कुमार की जगह इशांत शर्मा को खिलाने का कदम चौंकाने वाला है। पहले टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाथों 72 रन की हार झेलनी पड़ी थी, जिसके बाद टीम ने प्लेइंग इलेवन में तीन बदलाव किए गए। 

टीम इंडिया द्वारा किए गए बदलाव में शिखर धवन की जगह लोकेश राहुल, भुवनेश्वर कुमार की जगह इशांत शर्मा और ऋधिमान साहा की जगह पार्थिव पटेल को शामिल किया गया। मालूम हो कि केपटाउन में खेले गए पहले टेस्ट के दिन के शुरूआत में ही भुवनेश्वर ने तीन विकेट चटकाए थे।
