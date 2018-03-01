शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   a fan wants virat kohli in the pakistan super league

PSL को हिट करने के लिए फैन ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, विराट कोहली का किया इस्तेमाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 01:50 PM IST
a fan wants virat kohli in the pakistan super league
विराट कोहली - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली की बल्लेबाजी का जादू विश्वभर में फैल रहा है। कोहली की बल्लेबाजी के दीवाने पाकिस्तान में भी मौजूद हैं, जिन्होंने पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (पीएसएल) के दौरान भारतीय कप्तान को बल्लेबाजी करते देखने की इच्छा जाहिर की।
जी हां दर्शकों के लिए तरस रहे पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग में कुछ फैंस आए, जिन्होंने कोहली को बल्लेबाजी करते देखने की मांग कर दी। बता दें कि पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग का तीसरा एडिशन 23 फरवरी 2018 से शुरू हुआ, जिसमें विदेश के कई खिलाड़ियों ने शिरकत की है। टूर्नामेंट के सिर्फ तीन मुकाबले पाकिस्तान में खेले जाएंगे जबकि अन्य मैच दुबई में खेले जा रहे हैं।

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग की तर्ज पर शुरू हुए इस टूर्नामेंट में इंग्लैंड, वेस्टइंडीज, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और न्यूजीलैंड जैसे देशों के स्टार क्रिकेटर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। दुबई में खेले जा रहे इस टूर्नामेंट में भले ही कई इंटरनेशनल खिलाड़ी खेल रहे हों, लेकिन इन्हें देखने के लिए दर्शक नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। आलम यह है कि दुबई के स्टेडियम बिलकुल खाली पड़े हुए हैं। दर्शकों को तरसते इस टूर्नामेंट का सोशल मीडिया पर भी जमकर मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है। 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

विराट के लिए इस अंदाज में फैन ने की मांग
virat kohli pakistan super league indian premier league psl

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Virat Kohli will host a special screening of Anushka Sharma film Pari
Bollywood

अनुष्का के करियर में 'विराट' की एंट्री,'परी' के रिलीज से पहले करेंगे ये धमाल

1 मार्च 2018

Rajkumar Santoshi says had gone to Nanavati Hospital for a routine check
Bollywood

कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से ये फिल्ममेकर हुआ था अस्पताल में भर्ती, अब सामने आकर दिया बड़ा बयान

1 मार्च 2018

anushak sharma new look of her film sui dhaga
Bollywood

एक बार फिर अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपने देहाती लुक से सबको चौंकाया, विराट होंगे क्लीन बोल्ड

1 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez searching for a new house in Mumbai after wrapping Race 3 shoot in Bangkok
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की प्रेयर मीट पर हंसती पाई गईं थी जैकलीन, अब छोड़ना चाहती हैं अपना घर

1 मार्च 2018

last video viral of superstar sridevi prayer meet
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के प्रेयर मीट के आखिरी वीडियो ने हर किसी को रुलाया, आप भी जरूर देखें

1 मार्च 2018

Jackie Shroff statement on Disha Patani will surprise you
Bollywood

बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड के बारे में ये है जैकी श्रॉफ की राय, दिशा पाटनी को लग सकता है बुरा

1 मार्च 2018

Arjun Kapoor participates in last rites of step mother Sridevi, carries bier on shoulder
Bollywood

पुरानी बातें भूलकर बेटे अर्जुन कपूर ने सौतेली मां श्रीदेवी को दिया कंधा, देखें वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

1 मार्च 2018

Know about viral video of sridevi rebirth
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी के पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाले वीडियो का वायरल सच

1 मार्च 2018

arjun jhanvi and khusi kapoor along with sridevi in her last journey
Bollywood

VIDEO: अंतिम संस्कार से पहले मां को निहारती रह गईं जाह्नवी-खुशी, अर्जुन कपूर कंधा देने सबसे आगे आए

1 मार्च 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Arshi Khan will do the dance in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan
Television

बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट को मिला बड़ा रोल, सनी लियोनी के गाने से पानी में लगाएंगी आग

1 मार्च 2018

Most Read

ravichandran ashwin ruled out of deodhar trophy due to niggle
Cricket News

कप्तान अश्विन देवधर ट्रॉफी में नहीं खेलेंगे, जानिए क्या है वजह

टीम इंडिया के ऑफ स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन आगामी देवधर ट्रॉफी से बाहर हो गए हैं। अश्विन को देवधर ट्रॉफी में इंडिया 'ए' का कप्तान बनाया गया था।

1 मार्च 2018

indian fans make joke of psl on twitter
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग का उड़ा सोशल मीडिया पर मजाक, भारतीय फैंस ने बनाए गजब के मीम्स

28 फरवरी 2018

irfan pathan says that some teammates jealous to me
Cricket News

इरफान पठान ने किए कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, कहा- टीम इंडिया में जलते थे मुझसे कई खिलाड़ी

28 फरवरी 2018

bcci announced ashwin as captain of india a
Cricket News

पंजाब के बाद अब अश्विन को बनाया गया इस टीम का कप्तान, मिलेगा शॉ और गिल का साथ

28 फरवरी 2018

bcci has announced indian women team against australia odi series
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई 'अग्निपरीक्षा' के लिए हुआ टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, मिताली 'ब्रिग्रेड' में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव

27 फरवरी 2018

pakistani bowler rumman raees says he will out kohli smith and villiers
Cricket News

पाक गेंदबाज का दावा, एक ही गेंद से कोहली-डीविलियर्स और स्मिथ का कर सकता हूं काम तमाम

28 फरवरी 2018

rohit sharma to lead in sri lanka t20i tri series virat kohli and ms dhoni rested
Cricket News

Nidahas Trophy के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, रोहित शर्मा होंगे कप्तान, विराट-धोनी को मिला आराम

25 फरवरी 2018

Dawlat Zadran takes hat-trick against west indies in ICC World Cup qualifier warm up
Cricket News

दौलत जदरान की हैट्रिक ने दिलाई अफगानिस्तान को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ रोमांचक जीत

28 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan royals appoint sairaj bahutule as bowling coach
Cricket News

आखिरकार इस दिग्गज गेंदबाज की हुई आईपीएल में एंट्री, राजस्थान ने बनाया अपना बॉलिंग कोच

28 फरवरी 2018

Imran Tahir shows eight pack abs during Pakistan Super League match
Cricket News

इमरान ताहिर की यह फोटो देखकर अब दोगुनी मेहनत करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे कोहली-पांड्या

26 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

pakistani bowler rumman raees says he will out kohli smith and villiers
Cricket News

पाक गेंदबाज का दावा, एक ही गेंद से कोहली-डीविलियर्स और स्मिथ का कर सकता हूं काम तमाम

28 फरवरी 2018

Imran Tahir shows eight pack abs during Pakistan Super League match
Cricket News

इमरान ताहिर की यह फोटो देखकर अब दोगुनी मेहनत करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे कोहली-पांड्या

26 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli give head massage to shikhar dhawan in third t20i against south africa
Cricket News

मैदान से बाहर ये काम कर रहे कोहली, शिखर धवन को 'हेड मसाज' देते वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

26 फरवरी 2018

rohit sharma to lead in sri lanka t20i tri series virat kohli and ms dhoni rested
Cricket News

Nidahas Trophy के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, रोहित शर्मा होंगे कप्तान, विराट-धोनी को मिला आराम

25 फरवरी 2018

mayank agarwal break kohli uthappa and dinesh karthik record in vijay hazare
Cricket News

मंयक अग्रवाल ने तोड़ा कोहली, उथप्पा और दिनेश कार्तिक का रिकॉर्ड, टीम इंडिया के लिए दावा किया मजबूत

25 फरवरी 2018

icc will give test championship mace to virat kohli after third t20i match
Cricket News

INDvSA: अंतिम टी20 मैच के बाद कोहली को गदा पकड़ाएगी ICC, देगी 10 लाख डॉलर का चेक

24 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.