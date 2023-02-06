Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Columns ›   Opinion ›   Along with polluting the environment with microplastics, there is also a danger of extinction of some species

सेहत : शरीर में घुलता माइक्रोप्लास्टिक, खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है उपेक्षा

ऋषभ मिश्र ऋषभ मिश्र
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2023 06:15 AM IST
सार

प्लास्टिक के छोटे कण इंसान की सेहत के लिए कितने खतरनाक साबित हो सकते हैं, इस पर फिलहाल कई अध्ययन चल रहे हैं।

विज्ञापन
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue