two ied planted in the jungles of Chhuria, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, destroyed by ITBP and Police

छत्तीसगढ़: राजनांदगांव के जंगलों में मिले दो टिफिन बम, बाल-बाल बची सर्चिंग टीम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:50 PM IST
two ied planted in the jungles of Chhuria, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, destroyed by ITBP and Police
छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव जिले के नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र छुरिया थाना के झाडीखैरा जंगल में सोमवार 22 जनवरी को सात-सात किलो के दो टीफीन बम बरामद किए गए। यह बम पुलिस और आईटीबीपी के द्वारा चलाए जा रहे सर्चिंग अभियान तहत बरामद किए गए जिन्हें संयुक्त टीम के द्वारा तुरंत नष्ट कर दिया गया। माना जा रहा है कि  इसे नक्सलियों ने पुलिस और आईटीबीपी की सर्चिंग पार्टी को नुकसान पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से लगाया था।

इस क्षेत्र में  जिला पुलिस बल और आईटीबीपी की संयुक्त सर्चिग पार्टी जंगल मे सर्चिंग करने निकली थी जिस दौरान उनकी नजर एक तार पर गई। इस तार से पता चला कि ये बमों से जुड़े हुए थे। समय न गंवाते हुए पुलिस और आईटीबीपी की टीम ने बम को वहीं जंगल मे नष्ट कर दिया।
 


नक्सली अगर अपने मनसुबे मे कामयाब होते तो फोर्स को बड़ नुकसान होता। राजनांदगांव के एएसपी प्रफुल्ल ठाकुर ने बताया कि फोर्स की मुस्तैदी से एक बड़ा खतरा टल गया। राजनांदगांव के झाड़ीखैरा के जंगल में फोर्स की सर्चिग जारी है।
ied bomb rajnandgaon naxal police tiffin bombs

