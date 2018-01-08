Chhattisgarh: 3 naxals, wanted for murders and loot, arrested from forest area of Chihika in Bhairamgarh. pic.twitter.com/FBkCgTNv6k— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018
Chhattisgarh: Security forces recovered a 20 kg bomb planted by naxals near an under construction bridge in Bijapur's Tarrem village pic.twitter.com/NWeeCvhKMq— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018
राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव को बहुचर्चित चारा घोटाला मामले में रांची की विशेष सीबीआई अदालत से शनिवार को साढ़े तीन साल की सजा के ऐलान के बाद रविवार को उनकी बड़ी बहन गंगोत्री देवी का निधन हो गया।
7 जनवरी 2018
