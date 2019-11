कांग्रेस काफिले पर हमले में आरोपी सुमित्रा पुनेम गिरफ्तार, मारे गए थे कई बड़े नेता

NIA: Sumitra Punem arrested today, who was involved in an attack on a convoy of Congress leaders & workers by CPI(Maoist), in Darbha valley in Chhattisgarh on 25 May 2013. She is a charge-sheeted accused, she was one of the 27 absconders, efforts are underway to apprehend others. pic.twitter.com/sef31IwQ2U