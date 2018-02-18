अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Sukma encounter: security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में एनकाउंटर जारी, सेना के 2 जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 04:15 PM IST
Sukma encounter: security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में नक्सलियों के साथ एनकाउंटर जारी है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक अब तक सेना के 2 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। आपको बता दें कि छत्तीसगढ़ नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र है और यहां अक्सर सेना और नक्सलियों के बीच में मुठभेड़ होती रहती है। 
एक तरफ क्षेत्र में नक्सलियों का आतंक हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ दक्षिणी हिस्से में नक्सल प्रभावित दंतेवाड़ा में युवाओं के लिए राज्य का सबसे बड़ा कॉल सेंटर खुला है जहां अभी कुल 480 युवाओं को ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है।

इस काम के जरिये युवाओं को रोजगार के साथ-साथ समाज से जुड़ने की भी ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी जिससे युवा भटककर नक्सलियों से न जुड़ें। राज्य के नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों में रोजगार की पहल सराहनीय है क्योंकि इन इलाकों में रोजगार अब तक बड़ी समस्या रही है। 

