ED: अवैध खनन और मंनी लांड्रिंग मामले में विशेष पीएमएलए कोर्ट ने चार्जशीट पर लिया संज्ञान

Special PMLA Court, Ranchi takes cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by ED against Pankaj Mishra, the MLA representative of CM Hemant Soren, Prem Prakash and Bachchu Yadav. ED had filed a prosecution complaint against these persons in illegal mining case on September 16— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
