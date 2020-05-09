शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Police Sub Inspector lost his life 4 naxals killed in an encounter AK-47 rifle 1 SLR weapon recovers from them

छत्तीसगढ़: पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में सब इंस्पेक्टर शहीद, मिले कई हथियार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजनंदगांव Updated Sat, 09 May 2020 07:26 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ में शनिवार को पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मानपुर पुलिस थाने के अंतर्गत आने वाले परधोनी गांव में मुठभेड़ हुई। जिसमें एक पुलिस सब इंस्पेक्टर शहीद हो गए। वहीं चार नक्सली मारे गए हैं। इनके पास से एक एके-47 राइफल, एक एसएलआर हथियार और .315 बोर की दो राइफल बरामद हुई हैं। चारों नक्सलियों के शव मिल गए हैं। यह जानकारी राजनंदगांव के एएसपी जीएन बघेल ने दी।
विज्ञापन


 
5,999 रुपये में करें NEET- JEE-UPSEE प्रवेश परीक्षा की तैयारी, कोटा के अनुभवी फैकल्टी देंगे कोचिंग
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
police naxal encounter naxals police sub inspector ak 47 rifle

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना वायरस
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: एक दिन में चार नए कोरोना संक्रमित, 50 पहुंचा आंकड़ा

8 मई 2020

माधुरी दीक्षित
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित ने की बहन के साथ तस्वीर साझा, क्या आप कर पाए दोनों में फर्क ?

8 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
आठ मई 1945 को विक्ट्री डे पर लंदन में उमड़ी भीड़
World

Victory Day : द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध की 75वीं बरसी, आज ही जर्मनी ने किया था आत्मसमर्पण

8 मई 2020

Maruti suzuki Vitara Brezza Alloy wheels
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की इस कार की लोकप्रियता बरकरार, 21,500 से ज्यादा गाड़ियों की बुकिंग

8 मई 2020

टिकट दिखाती श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन से आई महिला
Kanpur

Lockdown: टिकट के लिए बिकवा दी पायल, गरीब मजदूरों से हुई जमकर वसूली, 650 वाला टिकट 800 में बिका

8 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
Indo China Road News In Hindi: Nine People Died During Road Construction In 10 Years
Dehradun

21 साल में भारत से चीन सीमा तक पहुंची सड़क, इंजीनियर समेत नौ लोगों को गंवानी पड़ी थी जान, तस्वीरें...

8 मई 2020

वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल
Bollywood

वरुण धवन ने गर्लफ्रेंड को ऐसे किया बर्थडे विश, लिखा- 'मैं UFC से भी ऊपर तुम्हें चुनता हूं'

8 मई 2020

khuda gawah
Bollywood

बाइस्कोप: संगीनों के नहीं फाइटर जेट्स के साये में शूट हुई अमिताभ बच्चन की ये फिल्म, हर किस्सा हैरान कर देगा

8 मई 2020

WHO के महानिदेशक टेड्रेस अधनोम ग्रेब्रेसियस
World

कोरोना को फैलाने में चीन के वुहान बाजार की अहम भूमिकाः डब्ल्यूएचओ

8 मई 2020

आरोपियों को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
Chandigarh

पंजाब में विदेशी हथियारों के साथ गैंगस्टर गिरफ्तार, फर्जी दस्तावेजों का जखीरा बरामद

8 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited