One Naxal shot dead following an encounter with District Reserve Guard in Pedapal-Pidiya jungle of Bijapur

छत्तीसगढ़: बीजापुर में डीआरजी जवानों ने मुठभेड़ में एक नक्सली को किया ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीजापुर Updated Mon, 28 Sep 2020 12:33 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले के पेद्दापाल-पिडिया जंगल के पास जिला रिजर्व गार्ड (डीआरजी) जवानों में मुठभेड़ में एक नक्सली को ढेर कर दिया है। डीआरजी के जवानों द्वारा नक्सली का शव बरामद कर लिया गया है। 
encounter naxalite

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

