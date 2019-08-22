शहर चुनें

Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पांच लाख के ईनामी नक्सली ने सुरक्षा बलों के सामने किया आत्मसमर्पण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Aug 2019 03:01 PM IST
नक्सली ने सरेंडर किया
नक्सली ने सरेंडर किया - फोटो : ANI
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में पांच लाख रुपये के ईनामी नक्सली ने सुरक्षा बलों के सामने गुरुवार को आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है।
naxal surrender security foreces lakhs of reward इनामी नक्सली आत्मसमर्पण सुरक्षा बल नक्सली
