छत्तीसगढ़: ऑपरेशन में घायल हुए कोबरा के उप कमांडेंट, इलाज के लिए लाया जाएगा रायपुर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 12:42 PM IST
बस्तर के आईजी पी सुंदरराज (फाइल फोटो)
बस्तर के आईजी पी सुंदरराज (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कोबरा 208 के उप कमांडेंट सुकमा के किस्ताराम और पलोड़ी के बीच ऑपरेशन के दौरान घायल हो गए हैं। घायल अधिकारी को किस्ताराम फील्ड अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार दिया गया और बेहतर इलाज के लिए उन्हें रायपुर एयरलिफ्ट किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी आईजी बस्तर पी सुंदरराज ने दी है।
city & states chhattisgarh deputy commandant cobra 208 hospital airlift treatment

