दिल्ली CM केजरीवाल से CBI ने की पूछताछ: भड़के आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने रायपुर में किया प्रदर्शन, केंद्र पर जमकर बरसे

आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक और दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल से पूछताछ के लिए सीबीआई की ओर से तलब किए जाने पर छत्तीसगढ़ की राजनीति गरमाई हुई है। भड़के आप कार्यकर्ताओं ने रायपुर के जय स्तंभ चौक पर प्रदर्शन कर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

#WATCH | Will answer all the questions. BJP leaders are talking about it (my arrest); CBI is controlled by BJP: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/kiKAAnpGpN