शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   crpf starts bike ambulance in bastar will help locals in remote areas who are ill

CRPF ने शुरू की बाइक एंबुलेंस, नक्सल प्रभावित बस्तर में बीमारों की करेंगे मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 06:49 PM IST
crpf starts bike ambulance in bastar will help locals in remote areas who are ill
सीआरपीएफ की बाइक एंबुलेंस
छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सल विरोधी अभियानों में जुटी रहनेवाली सीआरपीएफ ने बस्तर क्षेत्र के सुदूर जंगल के इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को बुनियादी स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मुहैया कराने के लिए एक बाइक एम्बुलेंस की पहल की है। 
सशस्त्र सुरक्षा कर्मियों के साथ मेडिकल टीमें मोटरसाइकिलों में सवाल होकर बीजापुर जिले के लगभग 70 गांवों में बीमार और घायलों की मदद करती हैं, जिसकी सीमा दंतेवाड़ा से सटी हुई है और वह तेलंगाना और महाराष्ट्र के साथ भी अपनी सीमा साझा करता है। 

सीआरपीएफ के 85 वें बटालियन के कमांडेंट सुधीर कुमार ने कहा, "हमें कुछ साल पहले नक्सल विरोधी गश्ती और अभियान के लिए यह मोटरबाइक मिले थे क्योंकि उग्रवादियों के लिए चार पहिया वाहन को निशाना बनाना आसान था। फिर हमने सोचा कि इन दोपहिया वाहनों का इस्तेमाल स्थानीय बीमार लोगों की मदद के लिए क्यों नहीं किया जाए?" 

स्थानीय लोगों को मेडिकल मदद पहुंचा रही सीआरपीएफ की यह बटालियन बीजापुर में तैनात है।

RELATED

bastar crpf ambulance

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi Pays Tribute To Sridevi By Sharing Special Video
Television

टीवी की इस सुपरस्टार को श्रीदेवी की मौत से लगा सदमा, बैक टू बैक शेयर कर डाले ये वीडियोज

26 फरवरी 2018

know about these six countries here sun never sets
Weird Stories

इन 6 देश में कभी नहीं होती रात, बड़ी रोचक है इनकी कहानी

26 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan High Court Stays Police Investigation Against Salman Khan For Casteist Remarks
Bollywood

जातिवादी टिप्पणी: सलमान खान को हाई कोर्ट से राहत, नहीं होगी उनके खिलाफ जांच

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi Wardrobe Was Full Of White Dress In Western And Indian Style
Fashion

सफेद रंग के कपड़ों से गुलजार था श्रीदेवी का वार्डरोब, पहनने का अंदाज भी था शानदर

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi do not want to come in Bollywood but her first blockbuster film forced her to enter
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में कभी नहीं आना चाहती थीं श्रीदेवी, एक फिल्म के कारण बदलना पड़ा फैसला

26 फरवरी 2018

Mohit Marwah first reaction on Sridevi death
Bollywood

दुबई में जिसकी शादी में शामिल होने गई थीं श्रीदेवी, उस दूल्हे का सामने आया पहला रिएक्शन

26 फरवरी 2018

In These Seven countries You can drive cars with Indian license
World of Wonders

7 देश ऐसे जहां भारतीय लाइसेंस पर चला सकते हैं कार, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

26 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor reaction after heard the new of mother sridevi demise
Bollywood

जब करण जौहर ने जाह्नवी कपूर को दी श्रीदेवी के निधन की खबर, ऐसा हो गया था हाल

26 फरवरी 2018

Everything you want to know about Sridevi Net worth and luxurious lifestyle
Lifestyle

लग्जरी कारों और विदेश में छुट्टियां मनाने की शौकीन थीं श्रीदेवी, गजब थी लाइफस्टाइल

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death sanjay kapoor trolled when share a photo on instagram
Bollywood

संजय कपूर पर भड़के श्रीदेवी के फैंस, शेयर की फोटो तो बोले- 'टाइम देखो पोस्ट का'

26 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

militants threw grenade in pulwama police station, terrorist chopan killed
Jammu

J&K: आतंकियों ने पुलवामा पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, हिजबुल आतंकी चोपान की मौत

आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर से से सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बना कर हमला किया है। आतंकियों ने पुलवामा पुलिस स्टेशन पर ग्रेनेड हमला किया है। इस हमले में एक आतंकी की मौत हो गई जबकि एक पुलिसकर्मी घायल बताया जा रहा है।

26 फरवरी 2018

Ministry of Home Affairs will reimburse all funds spent by Jammu-Kashmir Govt
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: क्रॉस-बॉर्डर फायरिंग में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई करेगी केंद्र सरकार

26 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan Cabinet:The benefits of reservation will not be tolerated by these Hindu castes in OBCs
Jaipur

अब इन चार हिंदू जातियों का नहीं अटकेगा आरक्षण का लाभ, सरकार ने किया ये फैसला

26 फरवरी 2018

if your child is quite silent it indicate the abnormal condition of mental health 
Lucknow

शांत बच्चे को न समझे सामान्य, ये है बड़े खतरे का इशारा

26 फरवरी 2018

सड़क हादसे में घायल मजदूर की मौत
Kaushambi

सड़क हादसे में घायल मजदूर की मौत

26 फरवरी 2018

पइंसा थानाध्यक्ष केके पांडेय नहीं रहे
Kaushambi

पइंसा थानाध्यक्ष केके पांडेय नहीं रहे

26 फरवरी 2018

private bus falls in gorege near mandi 1 died 59 injured
Shimla

हिमाचल: खाई में गिरी बस, चालक की मौके पर मौत 59 घायल

26 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan police give this message to people in ajmer
Jaipur

राह चलते लोगों को रोककर पुलिस दे रही ये नसीहत

26 फरवरी 2018

truck entered in the house, grandmother and grandson dead
Lucknow

घर में सो रहे परिवार पर चढ़ गया बेकाबू ट्रक, दादी-पोते की दर्दनाक मौत, तीन घायल

26 फरवरी 2018

patanjali denied to sold products at lower prices under PDS dipos in himachal
Shimla

पतंजलि का इनकार, अब बाबा रामदेव से मोलभाव करेगी सरकार

26 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

रमन सिंह की नींद हुई हराम, रात को लगाने पड़ रहे हैं पैग: कांग्रेस नेता

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले राज्य में बयानबाजी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। राज्य में कांग्रेस के आदिवासी नेता और विधायक कवासी लखमा ने राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया है।

16 फरवरी 2018

Minor girl’s hair half shaved over alleged eve teasing incident in chhattisgarh 3:36

छेड़छाड़ की पीड़ित का पंचायत ने पहले मुंडवाया सिर फिर परिवार से ली पार्टी

13 फरवरी 2018

Youth in naxal affected district take up sports over guns inChhattisgarh News 1:59

नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों में बंदूक छोड़कर फुटबॉल खेल रहे हैं बच्चे

10 फरवरी 2018

Bear Died after being entangled in trap in korba chhatisgarh 1:37

सुअरों के लिए बिछाए जाल में फंस गए दो भालू, और फिर...

8 फरवरी 2018

Watch Congress workers stage 'pakoda protest' over PM Modi's 'pakoda' remark 1:01

यहां बिका मोदी पकौड़ा और जेटली पकौड़ा!

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Chhattisgarh: 2 soldiers died and 20 naxal killed in Sukma opration
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: 5 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, 2 जवान शहीद 20 नक्सली ढेर

19 फरवरी 2018

Chhattisgarh: Two killed and 16 injured after a bus road accident in Bastar
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: बस पलटने से 2 यात्रियों की मौत, 16 घायल

3 फरवरी 2018

crpf bijapur firing case official sources say three crpf men might have been hit accidently
Chhattisgarh

CRPF बीजापुर गोलीकांड: आरोपी का फायरिंग से इनकार, कहा- मुठभेड़ का सच छिपाया जा रहा है

11 दिसंबर 2017

Chhattisgarh: Four crpf personnel dead after a CRPF jawan opened fire in Bijapur's Basaguda
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: CRPF कैंप में जवान ने चार साथियों को गोली से उड़ाया, गिरफ्तार

11 दिसंबर 2017

chhattishgarh police arrested ten naxals from bastar
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 10 नक्सलियों को किया गिरफ्तार

18 नवंबर 2017

ig srp kalluri gets posting after nine months in phq will now train police force in chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh

मानवाधिकार हनन के आरोपी आईजी कल्लूरी की नौ महीने बाद पोस्टिंग, अब पुलिस को देंगे ट्रेनिंग

11 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.