छत्तीसगढ़: PM के दौरे से पहले नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षाबलों के वाहन को बम से उड़ाया, 2 जवान शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 04:18 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: two security personnel dead after IED blast in Bijapur Kutru
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में सोमवार को नक्सलियों ने सुरक्षाबलों के वाहन पर आइईडी ब्लास्ट कर हमला किया। इस हमले में 2 जवान शहीद हो गए जबिक 5 से ज्यादा घायल होने की खबर है।
नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के डीजी डीएम अवस्थी ने हमले की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि हमला जवानों की पेट्रोलिंग वाहन पर किया गया है।
 

मिल रही जानकारियों के मुताबिक, इस दौरान नक्सलियों और सीआरपीएफ के 85 बटालियन के बीच गोलीबारी भी हुई है। 


पीएम करने वाले हैं बीजापुर का दौरा 
अंबेडकर जंयती के दिन देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी छत्तीसगढ़ दौरे पर आ रहे हैं। पीएम मोदी बीजापुर में विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होने के साथ ही एक जनसभा को भी संबोधित करेंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

