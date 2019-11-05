शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली ढेर, डीआरजी टीम की मिली सफलता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 02:53 PM IST
नक्सली
नक्सली
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा जिले के काटेकल्याण में मंगलवार सुबह नक्सलियों और जिला रिजर्व गार्ड (डीआरजी) की टीम के बीच मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली मारे गए।
chhattisgarh naxal naxli
