रायपुर : अधिकारियों ने अनाथालयों में मनाया रक्षा बंधन, उपहार में दिए स्मार्टफोन

Chhattisgarh: Raipur district administration today on #RakshaBandhan distributed smartphones among girls living in orphanages, for their online studies amid #COVID19 pandemic. The girls also tied rakhis to the officials. pic.twitter.com/EVTJ0lngbD— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.