शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: Raipur district administration distributed smartphones among girls living in orphanages on Raksha Bandhan

रायपुर : अधिकारियों ने अनाथालयों में मनाया रक्षा बंधन, उपहार में दिए स्मार्टफोन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 10:57 PM IST
विज्ञापन
रायपुर जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने अनाथालयों में मनाया रक्षा बंधन
रायपुर जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने अनाथालयों में मनाया रक्षा बंधन - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में रक्षा बंधन के मौके पर जिला प्रशासन ने अनाथालयों में लड़कियों को स्मार्टफोन वितरित किए। अधिकारियों ने ये फोन कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच उनकी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई को देखते हुए वितरित किए। इस मौके पर इन बच्चियों ने अधिकारियों को राखी भी बांधी। 
विज्ञापन


 
नीट व जेईई प्रवेश परीक्षा - कैसे एक अंक का अंतर प्रभावित करता है आपकी रैंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chhattisgarh raipur raksha bandhan smartphone online studies

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

जेडीयू के प्रवक्ता का हैरान कर देने वाला बयान, सुशांत मामले के आरोपी करा सकते हैं रिया चक्रवर्ती की भी हत्या

3 अगस्त 2020

जानकारी देते हुए चंपत राय
Lucknow

राम मंदिर: करीब पौने दो सौ लोगों को निमंत्रण, कल अयोध्या पहुंचेंगे मोहन भागवत

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
रेलवे पुल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अगले साल बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा एफिल टावर से भी ऊंचा रेलवे पुल, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2020

TVS Apache Auto Expo
Automobiles

ये हैं देश की सस्ती ‘सबसे सुरक्षित’ बाइक्स, मिलता है ये खास सेफ्टी फीचर

3 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

खुलासा: सुसाइड से पहले बिना दर्द के मौत जैसी बातों को सर्च कर रहे थे सुशांत

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
सोनू सूद
Bollywood

महिला के घर की बुरी हालत देख सोनू सूद का पिघला दिल, रक्षा बंधन पर किया ये एलान

3 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

भारत में कब तक मिल पाएगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन, कितनी होगी कीमत? जानें ताजा अपडेट्स

3 अगस्त 2020

आईएएस शैलजा शर्मा
Meerut

महिला आईएएस की हत्या का प्रयास, घर में तोड़फोड़, रीजनल लेबर कमिश्नर है आरोपी पति

3 अगस्त 2020

लता मंगेशकर, पीएम मोदी
Bollywood

रक्षाबंधन पर लता मंगेशकर ने पीएम मोदी को भेजा मैसेज, जवाब में प्रधानमंत्री ने कही ये बात

3 अगस्त 2020

Maruti Suzuki Alto Vs Renault Kwid Vs Datsun redi-GO
Auto News

3 लाख रुपये से कम में ये हैं तीन सबसे सस्ती कारें, जानें तीनों में कौन है बेस्ट

3 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited