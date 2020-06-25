शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: Naxals have set ablaze 6 vehicles including 2 JCBs engaged in road construction in Kukanar area of Sukma

छत्तीसगढ़: सुकमा जिले में नक्सलियों ने सड़क निर्माण में लगे छह वाहनों में लगाई आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 10:21 AM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों ने वाहनों में लगाई आग
छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों ने वाहनों में लगाई आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा जिले में बुधवार को नक्सलियों ने सड़क निर्माण में लगे छह वाहनों में आग लगा दी। मामला जिले के कुकानार का है। जिन वाहनों में आग लगाई गई, उसमें दो जेसीबी भी शामिल हैं। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। 
naxals chhattisgarh sukma

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

