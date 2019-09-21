छत्तीसगढ़: बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही, क्षेत्र में बिजली आपूर्ति नहीं लेकिन लोगों को थमाए बिल

Chhattisgarh:Locals in Pateri Para of Sanawal village in Balrampur get electricity bills without having electricity supply in area.A local says,'There's no electricity supply.People cook in dark,children study using lamps.We have been sent electricity bills but no electricity' pic.twitter.com/lkj1gWAVlH— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019
Balrampur District Collector, Sanjeev Kumar Jha says,"We got to know about it through the media, an investigation is needed to be done if anything like that has happened. We will get it investigated. #Chhattisgarh https://t.co/sV7W5o6t1r pic.twitter.com/BUKOnANI3S— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित दंतेवाड़ा जिले में नक्सलियों ने एक ग्रामीण की गला रेत कर हत्या कर दी है। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया जिले के किरंदुल थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत पेरपा गांव के करीब पुलिस ने ग्रामीण बुधराम ताती का शव बरामद किया है।
20 सितंबर 2019