छत्तीसगढ़: बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही, क्षेत्र में बिजली आपूर्ति नहीं लेकिन लोगों को थमाए बिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 12:42 PM IST
बिजली बिल के साथ स्थानीय लोग
बिजली बिल के साथ स्थानीय लोग - फोटो : ANI
छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रशासन की घोर लापरवाही सामने आई है। छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में स्थानीय लोगों को क्षेत्र में बिजली की आपूर्ति के बिना ही बिजली के बिल मिल गए हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि उनके यहां बिजली का कोई कनेक्शन नहीं है। 
बलरामपुर के सनावल गांव के पटेरी पारा में स्थानीय लोगों को क्षेत्र में बिजली की आपूर्ति के बिना ही बिजली बिल थमा दिए गए। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि यहां कोई बिजली का कनेक्शन नहीं है। लोग अंधेरे में खाना बनाने को मजबूर हैं। बच्चे पढ़ाई करने के लिए लैंप का प्रयोग करते हैं। हमें प्रशासन की तरफ से बिजली बिल भेजे गए हैं, लेकिन हमारे यहां तो बिजली ही नहीं है। 


इस मामले के संज्ञान में आने के बाद बलरामपुर के जिलाधिकारी संजीव कुमार ने कहा है कि हमें मीडिया द्वारा इस बात की जानकारी मिली है लोगों को बिजली की आपूर्ति के बिना ही बिल दे दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर अगर ऐसा कुछ हुआ है, तो इसकी जांच की जाएगी।
raipur छत्तीसगढ़
