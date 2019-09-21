छत्तीसगढ़: बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही, क्षेत्र में बिजली आपूर्ति नहीं लेकिन लोगों को थमाए बिल

Chhattisgarh:Locals in Pateri Para of Sanawal village in Balrampur get electricity bills without having electricity supply in area.A local says,'There's no electricity supply.People cook in dark,children study using lamps.We have been sent electricity bills but no electricity' pic.twitter.com/lkj1gWAVlH

Balrampur District Collector, Sanjeev Kumar Jha says,"We got to know about it through the media, an investigation is needed to be done if anything like that has happened. We will get it investigated. #Chhattisgarh https://t.co/sV7W5o6t1r pic.twitter.com/BUKOnANI3S