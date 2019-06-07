पीलिया से पीड़ित किशोर को आठ किलोमीटर तक खाट पर उठाकर ले गए सीआरपीएफ के जवान

Chhattisgarh: While patrolling on June 6, troops of 231 battalion CRPF found a severely ill 13-year-old boy in Gumodi village.The troops carried the boy on a cot for 8 km & got him treated in their camp Kondasavli in Sukma.He was found to be suffering from jaundice; is stable now pic.twitter.com/MiFKBss5EY