पीलिया से पीड़ित किशोर को आठ किलोमीटर तक खाट पर उठाकर ले गए सीआरपीएफ के जवान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 03:14 PM IST
बीमार किशोर को खाट पर बैठाकर ले जाते सीआरपीएफ के जवान
बीमार किशोर को खाट पर बैठाकर ले जाते सीआरपीएफ के जवान - फोटो : एएनआई
सीआरपीएफ (केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल) बटालियन 231 की टुकड़ियों को छह जून को गश्त के दौरान गुमौदी गांव में गंभीर रूप से बीमार 13 वर्षीय एक लड़का मिला था। सैनिक उसे खाट पर लिटाकर आठ किलोमीटर तक उठाकर सुकमा के कोंडावली ले गए और वहां उसे उपचार उपलब्ध कराया। पता चला कि लड़का पीलिया से पीड़ित था। अब उसकी हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है। 
