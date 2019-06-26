शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: कलेक्टर और जेल प्रशासन ने कैदियों के बच्चों का स्कूलों में दाखिला कराया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 08:31 AM IST
बिलासपुर जिला कलेक्टर
बिलासपुर जिला कलेक्टर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर सेंट्रल जेल परिसर में रहने वाली छह साल की बच्ची समेत कैदियों के बच्चों का स्कूलों में दाखिला कराया गया है। ये दाखिले जिला कलेक्टर संजय अलांग, जेल प्रशासन और स्थानीय प्रशासन ने कराए हैं। 
कलेक्टर का कहना है, "हम जेल के सालाना निरीक्षण पर थे। हमने बच्ची को देखा और उसके बारे में जानकारी ली। उसके पिता वहां (जेल में) रहते हैं, उसकी मां नहीं थी इसलिए उसकी देखभाल की जा रही थी। हम उसी की तरह सभी बच्चों को विभिन्न संगठनों की मदद से बेहतर भविष्य देने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।" 



 

bilaspur dist collector annual inspection jail children children of inmates bilaspur central jail jail premises bilaspur district dr sanjay alang jail administration local administration जेल परिसर बिलासपुर सेंट्रल जेल
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

