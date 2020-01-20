शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़: सर्च ऑपरेशन में मिला एक नक्सली का शव, तीन राइफलें बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीजापुर Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 10:12 AM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले में जंगलों में सीआरपीएफ के नेतृत्व में सुरक्षा बलों की एक संयुक्त टीम के साथ मुठभेड़ में एक महिला नक्सली की मौत हो गई।
अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को बताया कि सीआरपीएफ की 168वीं बटालियन और राज्य पुलिस ने जिले के टीकलगुडेम-बसागुड़ा गांवों के पास एक तलाश अभियान चलाया और इसी दौरान यह मुठभेड़ हुई।

उन्होंने बताया कि महिला माओवादी ने वर्दी जैसी पोशाक पहन रखी थी और उसके पास से तीन राइफल मिली हैं। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इलाके में तलाश जारी है।
मीडिया से बातचीत करते दंतेवाड़ा की डिप्टी कलेक्टर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: पेट दर्द का इलाज कराने पहुंची 11वीं की छात्रा ने मृत बच्चे को दिया जन्म

घटना की सूचना पर गुंडरदेही और महिला थाने की पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंची और मामले की जांच की। पुलिस पूरे मामला की जांच कर रही है।

19 जनवरी 2020

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

मोदी और शाह के बीच मनमुटाव, इससे देश पिस रहा है: सीएम भूपेश बघेल

18 जनवरी 2020

ड्रोन ( प्रतीकात्मक)
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में सीआरपीएफ कैंप के ऊपर दिखाई दी ड्रोन जैसी चीज

18 जनवरी 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया अवैध बांग्लादेशी नागरिक
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : अवैध रूप से रह रहा बांग्लादेशी नागरिक गिरफ्तार, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

15 जनवरी 2020

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

एनआईए एक्ट को बघेल सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी

15 जनवरी 2020

अजीत जोगी-अमित जोगी
Chhattisgarh

अजीत जोगी और उनके पुत्र के खिलाफ नौकर को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप, मामला दर्ज

17 जनवरी 2020

supreme court
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने एनआईए अधिनियम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दी चुनौती, असंवैधानिक घोषित करने की मांग की

15 जनवरी 2020

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में विपक्ष ने किया राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण का बहिष्कार

16 जनवरी 2020

'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
Entertainment

'छपाक' रिलीज से एक दिन पहले तीन राज्यों में टैक्स फ्री, खुद मुख्यमंत्रियों ने किया एलान

10 जनवरी 2020

kamalnath bhupesh
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर उबाल, इन राज्यों का कानून को हरी झंडी देने से इनकार

13 दिसंबर 2019

